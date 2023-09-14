Ferid Murad, a Whiting native who won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1998, died this month and is remembered for his groundbreaking discoveries in cardiovascular medicine.
In addition to many honorary doctorates, Murad won multiple honors locally, including being inducted into the Whiting Hall of Fame and added to the South Shore Wall of Legends at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond.
Harold Clayton Urey, a chemist from Walkerton; Paul Samuelson, an economist from Gary; and Joseph Stiglitz, another economist from Gary, are the three other Region natives to win the Nobel Prize.
Early life
Murad was born in Whiting in 1936, the son of an Albanian immigrant who hailed from a family of shepherds in Macedonia and ran away from home to sell candy in the Balkans. He was born Jabir Murat Ejupi, but officials on Ellis Island changed his name to John Murad when he arrived.
His father worked in steel mills in Cleveland and Detroit before coming to Chicago and marrying Henrietta Josephine Bowman, a native of Alton, Ill. She gave birth to Murad in their home in a "hot and small apartment over a bakery in Whiting," Murad wrote in his Nobel Prize biography.
He was raised in a four-bedroom apartment behind their restaurant, Murad’s Restaurant at 1528 119th St., according to the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society.
"The restaurant business had a profound effect on my future and that of my two brothers. When we were able to stand on a stool to reach the sink we washed dishes and later when we could see over the counter, we waited tables and managed the cash register," Murad wrote in his biography. "I did this throughout grade school and high school each evening and on weekends. I created a game from those chores and learned to memorize all of the customer’s orders in our restaurant with a capacity of 28 customers, and before they left I would tally their bills mentally and meet them at the cash register."
The Region's diversity paraded through the place, making an impression on him at an early age.
"I met a diverse and wonderful group of customers that ranged from laborers in the local refineries and steel mills to local bankers, businessmen, families and school teachers," he said.
But the grueling ordeal of running a restaurant led him to pursue higher education.
"My parents worked long hours, as is typical of a family business, particularly a restaurant. My father worked 16 to 18 hours daily while my mother put in similar hours between the restaurant and raising three children. They owned the building that also included two other small apartments, another small business and 21 sleeping rooms upstairs," he wrote. "Many of the tenants were old and retired and my mother would often care for them and prepare their meals when they were sick. I learned from my mother and grandmother Bowman about compassion and generosity for people, and this in turn influenced my career choice in medicine."
Murad told the Interesting Indiana podcast he ended up working 70 to 80 hours a week as an adult. He wrote that he ended up likely working longer and harder than his parents, but at a job he actually enjoyed and that provided him with far more disposable income.
"With this background, I knew that I wanted considerable education so I wouldn’t have to work as hard as my parents," he wrote. "Also, I knew at the age of 12 that I was going to become a doctor. My parents always encouraged us to get an education and establish a profession. However, my brothers and I grew up with considerable freedom, whether it was saving or spending our tips from the restaurant or our career choices."
Murad graduated from Whiting High School, where he was an honor student every semester, finished fifth in his class and was active in sports.
"Fortunately, several high school teachers, some of whom frequented our restaurant, Jack Taylor in Spanish and history, LaDonna Thue Elson in art, Bernard Quebeck in music, Jesse Allen in math, and coach Peter Kovachic convinced me I had some potential and were wonderful counselors and advisers," he wrote. "I lettered in track and cross country as a distance runner in the one-mile and two-mile events and music. I also played football and basketball, but spent most of my time keeping the bench warm. I played offense and defense left guard at 5’11 and 140 pounds. After three monsters ran over the top of me I spent more of my energy with distance running in cross country."
Murad also was involved with the thespians and the Melodeers Singing Group at the high school, said Gayle Kosalko, the curator of the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum.
"He was the guest speaker at Whiting High School's 100th graduating class. He was a 1954 graduate of Whiting High School," she said. "Of course, in 1954, one notices that Murad was neither valedictorian nor salutatorian. He was an ideal senior though. Voted most likely to succeed? No, Ferid Murad was voted best dressed. My favorite part — he was really cute too."
College and career
Murad went to DePauw University in Greencastle, which gave him a tuition scholarship. He waited tables and worked one or two summer jobs to cover his expenses at the university, which would one day name the Murad Medal after him to recognize senior-year students for scholarly or artistic achievements.
“I always make it a point to mention that our knowledge of nitric oxide is derived from the work of a DePauw alum, and a Nobel winner. I love having that specific connection to a concept, and I think the students like it too," DePauw Biology professor Kevin Kinney said in a news release from the university.
Murad went on to study medicine at Western Reserve University in Cleveland, where he moonlighted with the Cleveland Clinic by helping with and scrubbing after deliveries of babies and Caesarian sections.
He went on to do his internship and residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and worked at the National Institute of Health. He became a professor at the University of Virginia and then Stanford University, where he initially served as chief of medicine of the Palo Alto Veterans Hospital and ended up acting chairman of medicine before becoming a vice president at Abbott Laboratories.
Murad launched the biotech firm Molecular Geriatrics Corp. before returning to academia. He studied how cells communicated with each other and how hormones work in biochemical pathways.
Nobel Prize
In the late 1960s, Murad began studying nitric oxide while researching a new cyclic nucleotide.
"Nitric oxide was viewed as a pollutant," he told the Interesting Indiana podcast. "Whenever you combust any fossil fuel that has nitrogen in its structure, you make a family of nitrogen oxides. They go up in the atmosphere, interact with the ozone and deplete the ozone. We discovered it was not an antagonist but the opposite in most tissues. We accidentally discovered some small molecules would activate the enzyme. We put these molecules on tissue slices — brain tissue, liver tissue — and they activated the enzyme. In the process, I put them on muscle strips and they caused relaxation rather than contraction. It was a big surprise."
He decided to test nitroglycerine, which was used to lower blood pressure in heart attack victims, when he was at Mass General.
"They relaxed smooth muscle. That was a breakthrough," Murad told the podcast. "Now we had a family of molecules that would activate this enzyme. We said, 'there had to be a common denominator.' Well, they all possessed nitrogen. We realized nitric oxide might be that active intermediary. Sure enough, it activated the enzyme. That was the eureka moment."
Murad was affiliated with the University of Texas Medical School at Houston when he won the Nobel Prize, along with two other scientists, for his research, which paved the way for many medical advances.
"The media often wants to talk about Viagra, while I attempt to lead them into more medically significant areas: such as pulmonary hypertension in premature babies, wound healing, endothelial dysfunction with atherosclerosis, hypertension, or diabetes, where nitric oxide can be much more important medically," he wrote in his Nobel Prize biography.
The award forever changed his life.
"Life after the Nobel Prize is quite exciting, interesting and also demanding. I thought the attention and notoriety would subside within several months after receiving the Nobel Prize," he wrote. "Wherever you go you can’t escape the media and the attention. The numerous invitations to travel, lecture, attend conferences, consult for governments, universities, and companies have not subsided. It is exciting, rewarding, educational, lucrative and exhausting. You can rarely let your guard down and hide or relax."