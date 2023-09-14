Murad graduated from Whiting High School, where he was an honor student every semester, finished fifth in his class and was active in sports.

"Fortunately, several high school teachers, some of whom frequented our restaurant, Jack Taylor in Spanish and history, LaDonna Thue Elson in art, Bernard Quebeck in music, Jesse Allen in math, and coach Peter Kovachic convinced me I had some potential and were wonderful counselors and advisers," he wrote. "I lettered in track and cross country as a distance runner in the one-mile and two-mile events and music. I also played football and basketball, but spent most of my time keeping the bench warm. I played offense and defense left guard at 5’11 and 140 pounds. After three monsters ran over the top of me I spent more of my energy with distance running in cross country."

Murad also was involved with the thespians and the Melodeers Singing Group at the high school, said Gayle Kosalko, the curator of the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum.

"He was the guest speaker at Whiting High School's 100th graduating class. He was a 1954 graduate of Whiting High School," she said. "Of course, in 1954, one notices that Murad was neither valedictorian nor salutatorian. He was an ideal senior though. Voted most likely to succeed? No, Ferid Murad was voted best dressed. My favorite part — he was really cute too."

College and career

Murad went to DePauw University in Greencastle, which gave him a tuition scholarship. He waited tables and worked one or two summer jobs to cover his expenses at the university, which would one day name the Murad Medal after him to recognize senior-year students for scholarly or artistic achievements.

“I always make it a point to mention that our knowledge of nitric oxide is derived from the work of a DePauw alum, and a Nobel winner. I love having that specific connection to a concept, and I think the students like it too," DePauw Biology professor Kevin Kinney said in a news release from the university.

Murad went on to study medicine at Western Reserve University in Cleveland, where he moonlighted with the Cleveland Clinic by helping with and scrubbing after deliveries of babies and Caesarian sections.

He went on to do his internship and residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and worked at the National Institute of Health. He became a professor at the University of Virginia and then Stanford University, where he initially served as chief of medicine of the Palo Alto Veterans Hospital and ended up acting chairman of medicine before becoming a vice president at Abbott Laboratories.

Murad launched the biotech firm Molecular Geriatrics Corp. before returning to academia. He studied how cells communicated with each other and how hormones work in biochemical pathways.

Nobel Prize

In the late 1960s, Murad began studying nitric oxide while researching a new cyclic nucleotide.

"Nitric oxide was viewed as a pollutant," he told the Interesting Indiana podcast. "Whenever you combust any fossil fuel that has nitrogen in its structure, you make a family of nitrogen oxides. They go up in the atmosphere, interact with the ozone and deplete the ozone. We discovered it was not an antagonist but the opposite in most tissues. We accidentally discovered some small molecules would activate the enzyme. We put these molecules on tissue slices — brain tissue, liver tissue — and they activated the enzyme. In the process, I put them on muscle strips and they caused relaxation rather than contraction. It was a big surprise."

He decided to test nitroglycerine, which was used to lower blood pressure in heart attack victims, when he was at Mass General.

"They relaxed smooth muscle. That was a breakthrough," Murad told the podcast. "Now we had a family of molecules that would activate this enzyme. We said, 'there had to be a common denominator.' Well, they all possessed nitrogen. We realized nitric oxide might be that active intermediary. Sure enough, it activated the enzyme. That was the eureka moment."

Murad was affiliated with the University of Texas Medical School at Houston when he won the Nobel Prize, along with two other scientists, for his research, which paved the way for many medical advances.