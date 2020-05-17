Fieldhouse facility must be updated before potential sale

Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said two independent appraisers have evaluated the property.

“The minimum we can accept for the Fieldhouse at this time is $2.95 million,” Svetanoff said.

The town will seek bids for the property when the municipality has the site ready to be sold.

Once on the market, it could take about one month to go through the bidding process.

“I don't anticipate this being a long drawn-out process,” Svetanoff said.

Councilman Shawn Pettit, president of the town's Redevelopment Commission, said the RDC will determine how sale proceeds would be allocated.

He said the town owes about $950,000 from a bond issue that was used to fund the purchase of the former Fieldhouse.

“At a minimum, we have to pay off that debt service,” Pettit said of the use of sale proceeds.

He said the remaining money could be allocated for the first three years of operations of the new community center that's under construction on Broadway near 66th Place.

Councilman Leonard White said he wants to have more discussions about the use of sale proceeds.