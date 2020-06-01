FIeldhouse improvements could get costly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — It could cost the town nearly $200,000 to complete necessary improvements to the former Fieldhouse building.

Town Manager Patrick Reardon provided that estimate to the Redevelopment Commission while discussing the work that needs to be done in the facility.

That includes mold remediation, securing the property, electrical work, HVAC repairs and other improvements.

The town is expected to seek bids for the property once all the improvements are done. Once on the market, it could take about one month to go through the bidding process.

“This property will be sold in the near future,” Reardon said.

Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said $2.95 million is the minimum amount Merrillville can accept for the site. That figure is based off two appraisals.

After repaying about $950,000 from a bond issue that was used to fund the purchase of the Fieldhouse property, the town is planning to use the remainder of sale proceeds to fund the first few years of operations of the community center that should open in 2021.