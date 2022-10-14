 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fieler School in line for thousands in school supplies

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville Community School Corp.'s Fieler Elementary School has been selected to receive thousands of dollars worth of supplies from Enchanted Backpack.

Each school can only win once, but this is the second time Principal LaFonda Morris has won. Last year, when she was principal of Pierce Middle School, Morris received $8,500 worth of supplies.

Principal Kristin Smith discussed how much the donation from Enchanted Backpack meant to the school.

Enchanted Backpack is expected to arrive at the school Nov. 3 with boxes of supplies that will include coloring books, notebooks, construction paper, copy paper, markers, pencils, pens, folders, crayons, dry-erase markers and erasers, glue sticks, pens, pocket folders, pencil sharpeners, toothpaste, gloves and hats, sneakers, socks, shoes, recess equipment and incentive items.

Enchanted Backpack is a 501(c)3 organization in Illinois started with the belief that all children deserve to have the tools they need to learn and excel and that all teachers deserve to have the support and materials to make their classrooms exciting learning centers.

Merrillville’s Miller Elementary School won last February, making Fieler the third winning school.

