Fiery crash ignites I-94 in Chesterton
Fiery crash ignites I-94 in Chesterton

CHESTERTON — One person was airlifted after two semitrailers crashed on Interstate 94 early Thursday, leaving burning fuel in the road, police said.

Indiana State Police said all eastbound traffic was being diverted to U.S. 20, and the ramp from southbound Ind. 49 to eastbound I-94 was closed.

Police responded about 7:40 a.m. for a report of a crash at I-94 eastbound near Ind. 49.

When they arrived, troopers saw one semi had lost its load and a fuel tank had separated from a vehicle, leaving burning fuel in the road, Cpl. Eric Rot said.

A tractor that separated from a vehicle suffered "complete, total damage," Rot said.

An initial investigation showed one truck was driving on the shoulder and another in the rightmost lane when they collided. One of the semitrailers jackknifed, causing it to lose its steel coil.

The driver of one semi suffered serious injuries and was extricated before being airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Drivers can expect delays until about 10:30 a.m.

