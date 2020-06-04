Fiery crash ignites I-94 in Chesterton

×
Debris lies in the road after a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 94 near Burns Harbor.
Emergency crews work at the scene of a fiery crash involving two semis early Thursday on eastbound Interstate 94, near Burns Harbor. A semi driver was airlifted to a Chicago hospital, and a semitrailer lost a steel coil.
Traffic was backed up on eastbound Interstate 94 near Burns Harbor after a crash involving two semis Thursday.
CHESTERTON — One person was airlifted after two semitrailers crashed on Interstate 94 early Thursday, leaving burning fuel in the road, police said.
Indiana State Police said all eastbound traffic was being diverted to U.S. 20, and the ramp from southbound Ind. 49 to eastbound I-94 was closed.
Police responded about 7:40 a.m. for a report of a crash at I-94 eastbound near Ind. 49.
When they arrived, troopers saw one semi had lost its load and a fuel tank had separated from a vehicle, leaving burning fuel in the road, Cpl. Eric Rot said.
A tractor that separated from a vehicle suffered "complete, total damage," Rot said.
An initial investigation showed one truck was driving on the shoulder and another in the rightmost lane when they collided. One of the semitrailers jackknifed, causing it to lose its steel coil.
The driver of one semi suffered serious injuries and was extricated before being airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Drivers can expect delays until about 10:30 a.m.
Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Aaron Carl Brown
Arrest date: Friday, May 29, 2020 Age: 40 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 2001525
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Cameron Scott Davis
Arrest date: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Age: 28 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 2001487
Charges: Felony theft/$750 less than
Chiquita Crystal Buggs
Arrest date: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Age: 44 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2001484
Charges: Felony OWI W/ MINOR OCCUPANT
Christopher Allen Eggebrecht
Arrest date: Thursday, May 28, 2020 Age: 22 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 2001510
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
David Allen McCraney
Arrest date: Thursday, May 28, 2020 Age: 44 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 2001512
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Dennis Adam Chaples
Arrest date: Thursday, May 28, 2020 Age: 37 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2001522
Charges: Fraud on financial institution, felony
Devin Ruth Shain
Arrest date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 2001495
Charges: Felony theft/with prior, 6 f
Eduardo Tobon
Arrest date: Thursday, May 28, 2020 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2001514
Charges: OWI with prior conviction, felony
Elizabeth Paige Van Der Molen
Arrest date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 Age: 27 Residence: Lansing Booking Number: 2001496
Charges: Felony possession cocaine
Elver Tadeo Gonzales-Grajales
Arrest date: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2001485
Charges: Misdemeanor battery
Enrique Zamora
Arrest date: Monday, May 25, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 2001480
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI, endangers a
Gary Douglas Bolcreek
Arrest date: Monday, May 25, 2020 Age: 45 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2001482
Charges: Felony battery, 6 fel
Gregory AJ Williams
Arrest date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 Age: 24 Residence: Midlothian Booking Number: 2001505
Charges: Felony fraud on financial
Holy Ann Mull
Arrest date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 Age: 28 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 2001507
Charges: Felony fraud on financial i
Jacob Ryan Terry
Arrest date: Friday, May 29, 2020 Age: 31 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2001531
Charges: Theft with prior conviction, felony
James Edward Wilburn Jr.
Arrest date: Thursday, May 28, 2020 Age: 39 Residence: Indianapolis Booking Number: 2001516
Charges: Fraud, felony
Juan Anibal Pabey III
Arrest date: Friday, May 29, 2020 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2001533
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jucila Tecora Best
Arrest date: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2001491
Charges: Misdemeanor battery
Julian David Townsel
Arrest date: Thursday, May 28, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 2001513
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kevin Duane Boerma
Arrest date: Friday, May 29, 2020 Age: 51 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2001526
Charges: OWI misdemeanor
Lennon Earle Barth
Arrest date: Friday, May 29, 2020 Age: 28 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 2001534
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Mark Joseph Demo
Arrest date: Thursday, May 28, 2020 Age: 37 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 2001519
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Maxim Ganzenko
Arrest date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 Age: 34 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 2001500
Charges: Felony theft/$750 less than
Peyton Kell MacDonald
Arrest date: Thursday, May 28, 2020 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2001518
Charges: Possession of hypodermic needle, felony
Quintrell Jeremy Nesbitt
Arrest date: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Age: 28 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 2001490
Charges: 6Fel resist law enforcement
Ricky Daijuan Sease
Arrest date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 Age: 21 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2001506
Charges: Felony strangulation
Ryan Michael Zuber
Arrest date: Monday, May 25, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2001479
Charges: 6 Felony Auto Theft, 6 Fel
Steve Alexander Renko
Arrest date: Friday, May 29, 2020 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2001533
Charges: OWI with prior conviction, felony
Terrence Edward Webbs
Arrest date: Thursday, May 28, 2020 Age: 48 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 2001517
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
