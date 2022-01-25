Filling the gaps: Regional planners eye more complete trail network

The project description also notes the extensive network of former rail lines in the Region, with more than 180 miles already converted to trails and another 150-plus miles of abandoned rail line available.

NIRPC Director of Transportation Thomas Dow said the "active transportation" planning is the first of several elements of the 2050 plan that will be updated with the assistance of consultants.

“At the next commission meeting, I anticipate we will bring additional contracts, with other consulting firms, to you,” he told commissioners.

Those will include a regional public transit component, a freight plan element and a land use and environmental impacts element.

Among several other items of business at NIRPC’s first meeting of 2022 was approval of a memorandum of understanding with Sauk Village, Illinois, to undertake planning to bring the Old Plank Road Trail through Sauk Village and into Indiana to connect with the Pennsy Greenway in the Dyer-Schererville area.

Sauk Village has a grant from Cook County of about $300,000, and NIRPC will add about $50,000 to that for the planning effort.

