Filling the gaps: Regional planners eye more complete trail network
Bikers are shown along the Erie Lackawanna Bike Trail.

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission and a consulting firm will spend the next year identifying ways to improve the “active transportation” element of NIRPC’s current long-term plan by identifying opportunities to create a more complete network that links people to significant destinations.

Last week, NIRPC approved a contract of nearly $99,000 with Omaha, Nebraska-based RDG Planning & Design to update the bicycle and pedestrian components of the 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan, the first of several necessary updates to that plan over the next year.

The contract was approved pending a review by NIRPC's attorney.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

The contract calls for RDG to work with NIRPC staff — and use the organization’s several previously completed plans — to complete several tasks:

• “Identify major bicycle and pedestrian system gaps and missing links that should be filled. Identify bicycle and pedestrian safety hazards that should be corrected. Identify major barriers to bicycling and walking in the region (i.e., freeways, rail lines, rivers & streams, political boundaries, etc.) that should be overcome to enhance bicycle and pedestrian system connectivity.”

• “Identify roadways in NWI that demonstrate significant potential for improving existing bicycle and pedestrian facilities or adding new bicycle and pedestrian facilities.”

One goal will be “to provide a true alternative to driving and enhance accessibility to major activity centers (i.e., schools, universities, downtowns, employment centers, recreational facilities, etc.)."

This portion of the project would also consider “state highways that should be reimagined as arterial streets or collector streets and not remain high-speed highways bisecting communities.”

• “Identify appropriate performance measures and set performance targets for bicycle and pedestrian transportation in NWI.”

That will include NIRPC staff identification of federal, state and local financial resources, and for the plan to “provide a detailed, prioritized, phased list of bicycle and pedestrian projects needed in NWI that includes ... cost estimates.”

The projects would focus on linking “major activity centers (e.g., schools & universities, historic downtowns, government offices, employment centers, retail centers, hospitals, sports facilities, etc.), key destinations (e.g., natural areas such as the Indiana Dunes National Park, wildlife prairies/wetlands/etc.) and other modes of transportation (e.g., South Shore Commuter Rail Line, future West Lake Commuter Rail Line, bus transit systems and existing trails, etc.) with the people of the Region.”

The project description also notes the extensive network of former rail lines in the Region, with more than 180 miles already converted to trails and another 150-plus miles of abandoned rail line available.

NIRPC Director of Transportation Thomas Dow said the "active transportation" planning is the first of several elements of the 2050 plan that will be updated with the assistance of consultants.

“At the next commission meeting, I anticipate we will bring additional contracts, with other consulting firms, to you,” he told commissioners.

Those will include a regional public transit component, a freight plan element and a land use and environmental impacts element.

Among several other items of business at NIRPC’s first meeting of 2022 was approval of a memorandum of understanding with Sauk Village, Illinois, to undertake planning to bring the Old Plank Road Trail through Sauk Village and into Indiana to connect with the Pennsy Greenway in the Dyer-Schererville area.

Sauk Village has a grant from Cook County of about $300,000, and NIRPC will add about $50,000 to that for the planning effort.

