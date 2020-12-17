Final residents of LaPorte apartment building face eviction deadline

“It was all superficial,” he said.

For the past several months, Dermody said the city has partnered with several agencies, including the Center Township Trustee’s Office, United Way of LaPorte County and Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte to help residents as much as possible find new housing.

Financial assistance and job opportunities, in some cases, were given to help people afford to move, he said.

Steve Nichols, 67, was loading his belongings into a U-Haul trailer on Wednesday.

Nichols said eviction has not dampened his Christmas spirit because he waited until finding a new home on Circle Drive to put up his tree.

Nichols said he feels badly about having to move, though, after living in the apartments 41 years, but was also glad because of declining conditions the past several years.

“There’s cops here every weekend, sometimes three times a day. I’m ready to go. I’m out of this place,” Nichols said.

Batchelor said he’s not sure why the 20-plus remaining tenants haven’t moved already, but any still inside on Christmas Eve will be asked to leave and given a police escort if they refuse.