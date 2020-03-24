Fines, charges are 'last resort' amid COVID-19 stay-at-home order, sheriff says

LAKE COUNTY — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said his department and other law enforcement agencies are working to enforce Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order to stay home during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We believe the residents of Lake County will use common sense when it comes to this directive. We all have a responsibility to ourselves and each other to do what we can to help stop the spread of this new coronavirus or COVID-19," Martinez said in a statement.
Under Indiana law, all law enforcement has the power to enforce any of the governor's orders. He said anyone who knowingly, intentionally and recklessly violates the order can be faced with a Class B misdemeanor.
But most people will likely only be reminded of the governor's stay-at-home order and instructed to return home, Martinez said.
"I'm instructing my officers not to stop individuals just because they see a car traveling, or someone is walking down the street. Officers are being instructed to stop people if they believe, in good faith, that an infraction or crime has been committed," Martinez said.
In cases of large gatherings and parties, the sheriff's office will only resort to fines and charges if individuals knowingly and recklessly refuse to comply, he said.
"I will expect my officers to use discretion wisely and to issue a summons, not an arrest, in those cases," he said.
Martinez said all law enforcement agencies are equally counting on citizens to join the effort to help stop the spread of this potentially deadly virus.
Only travel for essentials, such as grocery shopping, prescription medication, medical supplies, carry-out meals and taking care of family and friends, he said.
Those participating in outdoor recreation must practice social distancing by maintaining a distance of six feet at all times, he added.
Martinez said anyone who thinks police will not fully enforce the law due to the COVID-19 outbreak is mistaken.
"We will not be intentionally reducing our enforcement because of the COVID-19. My officers are still expected to do their job, enforce the law," he said.
Exceptions will be given for expired driver's licenses, permits, identification cards, and license plate registrations, with numerous government facilities shut down, he said.
The Indiana State Department of Health and the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission will enforce the bar and restaurant closures and restrictions. Any related complaint can also be forwarded to the Indiana State Police Lowell District at 317-232-8248.
The sheriff's department remains open to the public, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Public access to the department will continue to be available for law enforcement matters, essential administrative and mandatory reporting requirements, such as sex offender registry.
