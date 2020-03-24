Fines, charges are 'last resort' amid COVID-19 stay-at-home order, sheriff says

LAKE COUNTY — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said his department and other law enforcement agencies are working to enforce Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order to stay home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We believe the residents of Lake County will use common sense when it comes to this directive. We all have a responsibility to ourselves and each other to do what we can to help stop the spread of this new coronavirus or COVID-19," Martinez said in a statement.

Under Indiana law, all law enforcement has the power to enforce any of the governor's orders. He said anyone who knowingly, intentionally and recklessly violates the order can be faced with a Class B misdemeanor.

But most people will likely only be reminded of the governor's stay-at-home order and instructed to return home, Martinez said.

"I'm instructing my officers not to stop individuals just because they see a car traveling, or someone is walking down the street. Officers are being instructed to stop people if they believe, in good faith, that an infraction or crime has been committed," Martinez said.

In cases of large gatherings and parties, the sheriff's office will only resort to fines and charges if individuals knowingly and recklessly refuse to comply, he said.