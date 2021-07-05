Fire academy graduation marks commitment to service

ST. JOHN – For one member of the Lake County District One Fire Academy, Friday’s graduation marked an ending. For the 17 graduates, it’s the start of realizing their dreams come true.

"It’s very bittersweet,” said Dyer Fire Chief Joe Martin, who is stepping down after eight years and 204 students as academy lead instructor. “Now I’m in charge of an entire department, but there’s something about making a positive impact on that next generation. You always want to leave people better than you found them. We want to make them better people.”

Class valedictorian Lindsay Kusbel, of Lake Hills, said: “It’s an honor to be able to graduate with these 16 individuals at my side. I would not be here without them. We pushed each other. Our instructors put in a lot of time and dedication.”

The 17 graduates started six months ago from a field of 32. Between classroom work and practicum, they logged 399 hours at the St. John training site and the Multi-Agency Academic Cooperative in Valparaiso. With graduation, they earn Firefighter 2 status, the highest designation in the state, and received 18 certifications.