Fire at Gary Works steel mill extinguished
alert urgent

A fire at Gary Works was extinguished Tuesday morning.

 Matthew Saltanovitz

As if the coronavirus, a COVID-19 steelworker death Friday, a fatal fall of a contractor last week, and plunging orders at a time where just over 50% of the nation's steelmaking capacity is being used already weren't enough, Gary Works suffered a fire Tuesday.

The fire was swiftly put out without much disruption at U.S. Steel's flagship mill at 1 N. Broadway in downtown Gary.

"At approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, a magnesium fire occurred at our #1 BOP shop at Gary Works," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan Cox said. "Plant emergency services responded quickly to contain and extinguish the fire. There were no injuries and production was not impacted."

A few Gary Fire Department trucks assisted with the building fire in which lime and magnesium burned.

The Gary Works steel mill is the largest in North America, stretching along 7 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline in Gary. U.S. Steel's largest mill employs more than 3,800 steelworkers and was the original reason the city of Gary was built as a company town more than 110 years ago.

The mill at 1 N. Broadway in downtown Gary has idled two blast furnaces after the coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on demand for steel, partly because most auto plants nationwide are shut down.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

