Fire leaves family temporarily homeless

LAPORTE — Fire has left a LaPorte man and his mother temporarily homeless.

Firefighters responded to a small single-story house at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 907 Park St.

LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said it appears the man was cooking when a grease fire erupted in a pan on the kitchen stove.

The man tried to extinguish the fire and when that didn't work, he got out of the house and called 911.

He also contacted his mother, who was at work.

Snyder said the flames spread into the living room, but were extinguished by firefighters within minutes.

“It was a very smoky fire,” Snyder said.

Three cats and a dog were not breathing when found near the front door of the home.

Snyder said oxygen was pumped into their lungs and a mask placed over their faces. A dog and one of the cats began breathing and were taken to the Jane Bernard Animal Adoption Center until other arrangements are made by the owners for their future care.

Two guinea pigs in cages in a back bedroom were not harmed.

Damage was estimated at $15,000.