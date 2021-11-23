 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire leaves family temporarily homeless
urgent

Fire leaves family temporarily homeless

LAPORTE — Fire has left a LaPorte man and his mother temporarily homeless.

Firefighters responded to a small single-story house  at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 907 Park St.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said it appears the man was cooking when a grease fire erupted in a pan on the kitchen stove.

The man tried to extinguish the fire and when that didn't work, he got out of the house and called 911.

He also contacted his mother, who was at work.

Snyder said the flames spread into the living room, but were extinguished by firefighters within minutes.

“It was a very smoky fire,” Snyder said.

Three cats and a dog were not breathing when found near the front door of the home.

Snyder said oxygen was pumped into their lungs and a mask placed over their faces. A dog and one of the cats began breathing and were taken to the Jane Bernard Animal Adoption Center until other arrangements are made by the owners for their future care.

Two guinea pigs in cages in a back bedroom were not harmed.

Damage was estimated at $15,000.

Snyder said the American Red Cross was notified to provide the man and woman with temporary shelter and other needs to help them get back on their feet.

Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man rescued from collapsed trench
Local News

Man rescued from collapsed trench

  • Updated

The man, who name was not released,  jumped into the trench, which was described as 10 feet deep and three feet wide, to see if he could grab the bit when the walls of the trench caved in.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts