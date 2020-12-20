Fire leaves home uninhabitable; none injured, officials say

MUNSTER — A fire badly damaged a home on the 500 block of Fisher Place in Munster, leaving it uninhabitable, Munster Fire Department Deputy Chief David Stribjak said.

Crews were called to the scene of the house fire at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

"Smoke was visible in the garage and a little bit coming out the front door," Stribjak said. "But the smoke was not heavily visible."

No one was home when the fire department arrived at the scene.

"The structure was not occupied," Stribjak said. "Everybody has already been out. Police had been there first and verified everybody was out of the structure but did say they had heavy smoke conditions in the living room upon opening the door. They closed the door and secured it when we got here."

The damage — including holes in the roof and windows broken out — was so extensive that house could no longer be occupied. The Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents find emergency housing.

"Currently the structure is uninhabitable," Stribjak said. "We have power off to the building. Gas has been turned off to the building and will not be restored until a later date."