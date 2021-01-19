Fire seriously damages home; cause under investigation, firefighters say

SOUTH HAVEN — A fire caused serious damage to a family's South Haven home after flames spread through the back of the single-story residence.

Firefighters responded at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday to smoke coming from the roof of a house at 410 West U.S. 6, said South Haven Fire Department Deputy Chief Brandon Cotton.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames in the rear of the home and called for additional crews.

Within 50 minutes, the fire was under control, Cotton said. U.S. 6 was briefly closed to run a hose across it to the house and public safety officials salted the roadway.

No residents were home at the time and there were no injuries reported.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the rear of the house, said Portage Fire Department Chief Randy Wilkening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.