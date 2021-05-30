Firefighter graduates advised to never lose heart

VALPARAISO — Twelve firefighters from seven departments in the Region have graduated from the District 1 Fire Academy in Valparaiso.

Serving people even if they need a shoulder to cry on was the main message they took home from the Friday ceremony at the Multi-Agency Academic Cooperative training facility in Valparaiso.

“Don’t forget the compassion,” said LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder during his address to the graduates and their many family members in attendance.

Snyder also spoke of courage, professionalism and dedication as traits firefighters held to a higher standard by society should have.

He said compassion, though, is most important even though it can be misinterpreted as weakness.

Snyder said the endings are not always happy and firefighters are the ones when there’s nobody else to turn to when people are frantic and needing help.

He told the graduates never forget that a display of care or sympathy for others “is at the core of what we do.”

“Our every day is the people who we serve’s worst day. You can use that as an opportunity for being a big impact on their life,” Snyder said.