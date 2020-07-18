Firefighters graduate from Gary's newest fire station

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — The public saw this city’s newest firehouse on Friday while also welcoming some of the staff who may be serving there.

The Gary Fire Department dedicated Firehouse No. 5, as Gary and East Chicago marked the graduation of 16 candidates for firefighter/emergency medical technician.

Among Gary’s newest firefighters is Bradley A. Johnson, who received his badge from his father, Alfonso Johnson, a former battalion chief for the Chicago Fire Department and 30-year veteran of the force.

“The job is difficult, the job is hazardous, but my hope is that he can contribute and be an asset to the city of Gary,” the elder Johnson said.

“This is amazing, a dream come true,” the son said. “I feel very blessed. It’s been a lot of hard work, but I’ve always had the support of the right people in my life. Thanks to my dad, I’ve been surrounded by the right guys and had more than one father figure.”

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince encouraged the graduates to “uphold the integrity and character of the city of Gary.”

Noting that firefighters commit to a life of service, Prince pointed to maintaining pride, self-sacrifice and self-discipline, adding the willingness to learn.