Firefighters graduate from Gary's newest fire station

GARY — The public saw this city’s newest firehouse on Friday while also welcoming some of the staff who may be serving there.
The Gary Fire Department dedicated Firehouse No. 5, as Gary and East Chicago marked the graduation of 16 candidates for firefighter/emergency medical technician.
Among Gary’s newest firefighters is Bradley A. Johnson, who received his badge from his father, Alfonso Johnson, a former battalion chief for the Chicago Fire Department and 30-year veteran of the force.
“The job is difficult, the job is hazardous, but my hope is that he can contribute and be an asset to the city of Gary,” the elder Johnson said.
“This is amazing, a dream come true,” the son said. “I feel very blessed. It’s been a lot of hard work, but I’ve always had the support of the right people in my life. Thanks to my dad, I’ve been surrounded by the right guys and had more than one father figure.”
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince encouraged the graduates to “uphold the integrity and character of the city of Gary.”
Noting that firefighters commit to a life of service, Prince pointed to maintaining pride, self-sacrifice and self-discipline, adding the willingness to learn.
“Adopt the compassion and empathy to be willing to do something extra to protect the people and property,” Prince said. “Continue to grow and intentionally learn.”
East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna cited the partnership that resulted in Gary and East Chicago firefighter candidates undergoing five months of training in both cities, including the new Gary station.
“Welcome to the family,” Serna said. “The fire service is a family. You have a heart to serve.”
Gary Fire Chief Sean O’Donnell challenged the graduates to “never dishonor the oath of office or tarnish the badge.
“The people of the city of Gary are our customers. That’s who we serve. Never forget that. That’s why they call 911. We’re there when they need us.”
Gary Assistant Fire Chief Robert Grady added, “When we respond to a call, we make it better than we found it.”
Retired Gary Fire Chief Gregory Melyon said, “You deal with people at their last breath and turn it around. Don’t forget your families. They worry about you every time they hear the siren. That siren means hope is on the way.”
Melyon added, “Welcome to the greatest profession in the world.”
The city’s newest fire station is located at Pittman Square, at 4959 Pennsylvania St. The $2.8 million facility, the home of Engine Co. 5, has room for one engine, one ambulance and one battalion chief, with a crew of six per shift.
Station No. 5 is Gary’s first new firehouse in 18 years. It replaces the former Glen Park station at 41st and Washington. While the new station was under construction, Gary fire crews operated from the Calumet Township trustee’s multi-purpose center.
