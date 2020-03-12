Firefighters rescue man trapped in rollover crash

Firefighters rescued a trapped man from his pickup truck Wednesday night after a crash at U.S. 6 and County Road 75 West.
That section of road was shut down for some time after the 9 p.m. crash, according to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.
A passenger vehicle turned in front of the small pickup truck, resulting in a roll-over crash, the department said in a release.
The pickup truck rolled and landed on its roof, and the driver inside the pickup was still seat belted in.
Fire Captain Brandon Simpson notified fire units as they were en route that extrication would be needed.
The driver was freed once first responders arrived on scene and he was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation with non-life threatening injuries.
The second vehicle landed in the ditch upright and away from the pickup truck. The two patients in the other vehicle did not need to be extricated and who were ambulatory upon arrival.