Fireworks caused Porter County home to go up in flames, officials say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Fireworks that weren't disposed of properly caused a Porter County home to go up in flames Saturday evening, officials said.

Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 6:40 p.m. Saturday in the 400 East block of U.S. 6 in Jackson Township, according to a press release from the fire department.

Everyone was out of the home before first responders arrived on scene, Liberty Township Fire Lt. Matthew Wineland said.

The fire started outside the garage attached to the residence, causing the garage to catch fire and make its way through the house's attic, Wineland said.

The blaze was contained to the garage and attic with minimal smoke and water damage to the home's living quarters, Wineland said.

An investigation revealed the fire was caused by fireworks that were not disposed of properly after use, Wineland said.

Liberty Township Fire Chief Brian Duncan requested for a Tanker Plan 1 and a First Alarm Assignment for the blaze, which brought in additional resources, a news release states.