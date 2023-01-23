Fireworks on the Lakefront at Indiana Dunes State Park loses organizer, will end if no one takes over

CHESTERTON — After 13 years, the Duneland Chamber of Commerce will now longer put on the annual Fireworks on the Lakefront, an annual Fourth of July tradition on the Lake Michigan lakefront in Porter County.

"The Duneland Chamber of Commerce regrets to inform the public that they will no longer organize Fireworks on the Lakefront at Indiana Dunes State Park," President Maura Mundell said.

Another business, local government, nonprofit or organization could still step up to save the fireworks show at the Indiana Dunes. But the chamber will no longer stage it.

"If another entity is interested in the organization of the event and willing to seek all town and state approvals, we will share all relevant information in the organizational process of the event," Mundell said.

The fireworks show at dusk celebrated Independence Day but usually took place before the holiday itself. It featured local food vendors and the majestic backdrop of a Great Lake.

Dependent on volunteers, it's become too difficult to staff in recent years, Mundell said.

"This difficult decision was made after many years of weighing the needs of the chamber membership. In addition, the limited community staffing resources, which has been graciously donated over the year," she said. "While this was not an easy decision for us, we wanted to give ample time for our members and Duneland families to make other arrangements to take part in the other local and county-wide festivities."

Fireworks on the Lakefront took place every year except for 2020 when it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"A special thank you to the emergency service personnel that worked above and beyond to support this event in the past and will continue to do so with future events in and around the Duneland community," she said.