Stacks of artillery shells, aerial assortments, cakes and other fireworks are piled up on the shelves of the Region's many fireworks stores.

Firework stands are hawking a number of gaudy eye-popping packages for explosive products with names like Chicago Hitman, Red Thunder, Feel the Noise, Saturn Missile, the Redneck Special, Wild Horses and Game of Drones. People stock up looking to put on an extravagant fireworks show worthy of Sox Park in their driveways for family, friends and neighbors.

Billboards, giant inflatables and parking lot pyrotechnic displays aim to draw in visitors to one of Northwest Indiana's most booming industries this time of year. Some fireworks stores have been extending their hours to be open 24/7 in anticipation of the Fourth of July rush that accounts for most of their yearly sales.

Business exploded over the last few years during the pandemic when fireworks shows were canceled, people were cooped up at home and flush with stimulus checks. Fireworks sales have skyrocketed from $400 million in 2000 to $2.3 billion last year, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

Northwest Indiana has long been a hub of fireworks sales as neighboring Illinois restricts consumer fireworks and Michigan did up until only a few years ago. Around 200 authorized fireworks vendors sell fireworks in Lake County alone, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

"Fireworks tourism is an important part of the economy in Northwest Indiana and supports local businesses both directly and indirectly. First, it provides revenue directly to retail businesses selling fireworks. Second, and more significantly, many of those purchasing fireworks are visiting from outside the Region, bringing their business to local retail stores, restaurants, or breweries as well as local amenities like the Indiana Dunes," Indiana University Associate Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said. "This secondary effect generates revenue for non-fireworks businesses, as well as promotes tourism and awareness of the Region. Visitors to Northwest Indiana in search of fireworks may like what they find and become more likely to visit again for non-fireworks reasons."

Many fireworks stands are clustered along the state line or just off highway exits to cater to out-of-state customers.

"While the exact dollar value fireworks tourism generates for the regional economy is difficult to estimate, as firework sales are not directly tracked by state data, the direct and indirect effects are significant," Pollak said. "In recent years rising costs due to supply chain challenges have driven up the price of many fireworks. However, as these costs decline and the economy remains strong, I would expect the economic impact of fireworks tourism this year to be similar, if not greater than, recent years."

At least 70% of the customers at House of Fireworks just by the state line on U.S. 30 in Dyer hail from out of state, owner Rob Galouzis said.

"Most are coming from Chicagoland," he said. "We also get customers from Wisconsin and Michigan and from across Illinois: Champagne, southern Illinois and Western Illinois. We're a border store and people come to Northwest Indiana for fireworks."

He's hoping the Fourth of July falling on a Tuesday will drive up sales as it will mean an extended weekend.

"Things will be spread out over Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday," he said. "That will push it back a few days."

It may also lead to repeat customers.

"People might shoot on the first or second and want some more," he said.

Sales typically reach high gear on July 1 as many people typically shop last minute for the holiday and that's when many people realize it's almost the Fourth of July, Galouzis said. Business continues to go strong for a few days after Independence Day.

"It looks like we're going to have good weather, which helps," he said. "There was a concern with the drought but it's been raining, which should help with the dryness."

Many Region residents already have been shooting off fireworks for the last few weeks.

"It's something people do in the summertime here," he said. "It either irks people or motivates them to come out. It's a reminder to put on their own show."

Marilyn O'Connor, the owner of Boom Town Fireworks in Dyer, said supply chain issues have largely been resolved and shipping costs have come down.

"I was paying $43,000 per container, for $38,000 worth of product," she said. "That's dropped in half. It's back to 2019 levels. I'm thrilled we can pass that on to consumers."

Boom Town Fireworks has added 100 new items this year to keep customers interested and coming back.

"Their carts are full even in uncertain times," she said. "Gas prices are not as high this year. Some people are choosing to do travel and other things but we're still seeing the same people year after year."

She also wholesales fireworks to supermarkets and other fireworks stores that have suffered from supply shortages.

"When I started there were 40 fireworks stores in Indiana," she said. "Now there's 4,000 in every corner of the state. There might be oversaturation. Not all of the stores are going to survive. It takes decades to build a customer base and loyalty. You have to try to stand out and have exclusive items you can't get anywhere else in the Midwest."

Exclusivity is key because so many customers come from out of town, O'Connor said.

"We've get customers from Wisconsin, Michigan and obviously Illinois. We just had a customer in from Colorado," she said. "Some people are coming more than 2.5 hours so they call ahead and ask what the store hours are and what we have. It's good for Indiana. They pay sales tax and come and spend money."

Many can drop a few hundred bucks on their Fourth of July backyard fireworks displays.

"People will spend $600 and I'll tell them the price tag is still a lot cheaper than a trip to Disney," she said. "You can have a good time and put on a show for a lot less."

She's expecting business will be strong this year.

"We're getting ready for a tsunami of people," she said. "My expectation is that sales will not be record-breaking like the last few years but will be good. I just hope Illinois never legalizes fireworks. They have marijuana and we have fireworks. They can keep the marijuana and we'll keep the fireworks."

Photos: Fireworks sales are slower this year after a few recent boom years.