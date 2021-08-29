First all-black Little League World Series team recalls trip 50 years ago

They were just playing baseball.
When Lloyd McClendon and the Anderson Little League team advanced to the championship game of the 1971 World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, they were the first all-black team to do so.
It was an important moment for the city, for the sport and for the players. They just didn’t know it at the time.
“You’re 12 years old. You don’t think about economics and racial factors, what it does for a city on so many different fronts. You’re 12 years old. You just strap it on and go out and have fun,” McClendon said.
Marcus Hubbard, who now lives in Indianapolis, played second base and hit cleanup behind McClendon. He said his job was to be a second leadoff man because McClendon usually cleared the bases ahead of him.
“We didn’t realize until on our way back how proud the city was,” Hubbard said. “We just wanted to play baseball. We were having fun and winning can be exceptionally fun.”
A parade was thrown for the team when they came home. Players rode atop a firetruck down Broadway Avenue while the Steel City waved and cheered. They met Mayor Richard Hatcher and Governor Edgar Whitcomb.
“It was an awesome time for all of us and particularly for the citizens of Gary, Indiana. The city was riding high,” McClendon said. “It was probably bigger than the game itself, the impact it had on our community and the people in the neighborhoods.”
The team from Gary lost 12-3 to Taiwan in extra innings in the championship game. McClendon pitched into the ninth before tiring. He came out of the game in tears, covering his face with his glove as he walked from the mound into the dugout.
“My dad and my coach were there. What they did for me in that moment defined who I was to become, not only as a baseball player but as a human being and man of character,” McClendon said. “They told me ‘You did the best you can do and we’re very proud of you.’ Sometimes when you lose, you actually win. This was one of those moments and I’ll never forget that.”
Manager Jesse Lawson’s son, Roy, played third base. It was a spot that didn’t see a lot of action, he said, because hitters just couldn’t catch up to the Gary pitchers’ fastballs.
Lawson said that while McClendon was the star, Larry Reynolds was the only pitcher who didn’t actually take a loss that year. Both usually struck out 10 or 12 in the six-inning games.
“We were good. We had two pitchers that would shut you down,” Lawson, who now lives in Atlanta, said. “It was just up to us to get some runs. We really didn’t have a lot of competition until the World Series. We knew we were better. We had the pitching and we had the hitting.”
McClendon came into the final game having homered in four consecutive at bats. Taiwanese coaches reportedly said they wouldn’t intentionally walk him.
He walloped the first pitch of his first at bat over the fence in right-center field and was intentionally walked in every plate appearance after that.
The tournament was the advent of McClendon’s “Legendary Lloyd” nickname. He’s not quite sure who gave him the moniker but knows it happened after those five home runs.
“I wasn’t called Legendary Lloyd before that. I hadn’t done anything legendary, I guess,” he said.
McClendon went on to graduate from Roosevelt and go to Valparaiso University on a baseball scholarship. He was drafted in the eighth round of the MLB Draft in 1980 by the New York Mets and played for the Cincinnati Reds, Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates over eight seasons. He then managed the Pirates, Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers, where he last coached in 2020.
“Looking back now, you realize the impact that you had and the significance of being the first all-black team to perform in a Little League World Series. Obviously, at 12 years old we didn’t know,” McClendon said. “People still reach out, write me letters, call me and talk to me about that Little League World Series. You realize the impact you had on this country, not just the city of Gary or our Region but the country as a whole and the pride you instilled in so many people nationwide.”
Hubbard would go on to play baseball for Tuskegee University (then Tuskegee Institute). He said coach Jesse Lawson had a big impact on his life.
“(Playing for Jesse Lawson) gave me a confidence that I don’t think I would’ve had without it. I carry that with me even today. It was instilled in us at an early age that we can win, even when we’re not looked at as winners. We can win despite what other people say about us,” Hubbard said. “A lot of kids, not just in Gary but in a lot of African American communities, need someone to give them that attitude that ‘I can win at life despite what condition I’m in or where I’m living, what I have to go through or what I’ve been through.’ That winning attitude can take you so far in life.”
The early 1970s were a different time for youth sports. The entire Anderson roster came from the same neighborhood and wasn’t affected by club teams. Informal practices happened in the street without coaches and only ended when the sun went down.
“We had absolutely zero pressure. When we won the regional, Mr. Lawson said we were going to play in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and we were all like ‘OK, where’s that?’ We had no idea. We were just ready for the next tournament,” McClendon said. “That’s the way it should be. There shouldn’t be any pressure on Little League players.”
McClendon did feel a little pressure before the championship game.
The team was introduced on TV by Jim McKay and Mickey Mantle. Most just said their name and position and moved on, but McClendon was stopped for a few questions. He remembers trying to sneak away because he was so nervous.
“That’s one of my most cherished memories of everything that happened there. I was terrified. I tried to run right past them. I was like ‘My God, that’s Mickey Mantle,’” he said. “That was a memory that’ll last a lifetime.”
Players say the reminders of that time only trickle in these days. Most, even in Gary, aren’t aware of what they did. Baseball has waned in popularity. The city that once had half a dozen Little Leagues sometimes struggles to field a full high school roster.
Lawson said he’d like to see the 1971 team highlighted more. He’s hoping the surviving members of the team can get together sometime soon. That’s never happened.
“It’s a small group that remembers us,” Hubbard said.
One thing that stuck with some of the players was the support they got from the other American teams during the championship game. That included cheers and encouragement from all-white teams from Maine and Kentucky and their fans.
It was something they weren’t used to seeing and it made them proud.
“They didn’t know us. We may have beat them. But they gave us words of encouragement and didn’t seem like they had any attitude toward us. It was like we were all in this together because we were representing them, too,” Hubbard said. “That was interesting, considering where the country was at that time.”