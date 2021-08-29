First all-black Little League World Series team recalls trip 50 years ago

“(Playing for Jesse Lawson) gave me a confidence that I don’t think I would’ve had without it. I carry that with me even today. It was instilled in us at an early age that we can win, even when we’re not looked at as winners. We can win despite what other people say about us,” Hubbard said. “A lot of kids, not just in Gary but in a lot of African American communities, need someone to give them that attitude that ‘I can win at life despite what condition I’m in or where I’m living, what I have to go through or what I’ve been through.’ That winning attitude can take you so far in life.”

The early 1970s were a different time for youth sports. The entire Anderson roster came from the same neighborhood and wasn’t affected by club teams. Informal practices happened in the street without coaches and only ended when the sun went down.

“We had absolutely zero pressure. When we won the regional, Mr. Lawson said we were going to play in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and we were all like ‘OK, where’s that?’ We had no idea. We were just ready for the next tournament,” McClendon said. “That’s the way it should be. There shouldn’t be any pressure on Little League players.”

McClendon did feel a little pressure before the championship game.