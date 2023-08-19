First Financial Bank is launching a cleaning supplies drive.

The bank is soliciting donations of cleaning supplies at all its Northwest Indiana branches, including its banking offices in Crown Point, Gary, Hobart, Hammond, Highland and Schererville.

People can donate cleaning supplies that are unopened and unexpired at all of First Financial's branches from Aug. 21 through Sept. 1.

“First Financial has always recognized the importance that housing plays on our overall well-being, and we are excited to be working collaboratively with our communities to ensure that after our neighbors get into their dream home, they can keep it just as beautiful as it was on move-in day,” said Roddell McCullough, the chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank.

Cincinnati-based First Financial Bank is seeking donations at all its branches in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky. All of the donations will be given to local charities of each branch's choosing.

First Financial Bank has pursued other recent community-building campaigns, collecting more than 7,600 food items and more than 20,000 books that were donated to nonprofits across its geographic footprint, including in Northwest Indiana.

The regional bank has $17.1 billion in assets, $10.6 billion in loans, $12.8 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders’ equity. It also has 130 branches and $3.3 billion in assets under management.