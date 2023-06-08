First Financial Bank has outlined its progress toward its corporate social responsibility goals.

The Cincinnati-based bank, which has branches in Highland, Hobart, Hammond, Schererville, Gary and Crown Point, released its 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, its second annual report. It spells out accomplishments with First Financial Bank's environmental, governance, employee engagement and community initiatives.

“First Financial embraces our responsibility to conduct business ethically, responsibly and as good stewards of the resources in our care, and I am proud to share the accomplishments of our team in these areas,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO.

The bank said it is now spending $7.9 million with diverse vendors. That accounts for 38.2% of its supplier spending, up from 31.7% in 2021.

It also made progress toward more diverse leadership. Women make up 27.3% of the bank's executives and senior managers, up from 22.9% in 2021. It increased the number of women in mid-level manager positions to 57%, up from 41.2% in 2021.

On the charitable front, it increased United Way employee donations by 4.9% to $778,097 last year. The bank itself contributed $1.2 million in matching funds, an increase of 6.1 percent from 2021.

First Financial Bank's financial literacy initiatives nearly doubled to reach 30,138 people last year. It reduced paper use by delivering 66% of client statements electronically.

The bank also noted 52.3% of its facilities attained an energy use intensity rating below the median level for its industry.

“We truly want to improve the communities we serve, and this report shows how that drive for wide-ranging growth is core to everything we do on a daily basis,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer.