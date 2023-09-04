First Financial Bank won an award from the National Community Action Partnership.

The Cincinnati-based bank, which has an extensive footprint in the Region, received the Corporate Partnership Award for supporting community action, economic growth and increased opportunities for families and children. It was one of just two recipients in 2023.

“First Financial Bank and our associates are thankful and honored to receive such a nationally prestigious recognition,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial. “This is a welcome reminder of our focus in recent years on being a positive influence to help our clients and communities thrive.”

The Northwest Indiana Community Action Agency nominated First Financial Bank, which received the award at the National Community Action Partnership’s annual meeting in Atlanta. The national nonprofit helps 1,000 local community action agencies with technical assistance, training and other resources.

It aims to change people’s lives and communities for the better.

The nonprofit recognized First Financial Bank for its initiatives such as $3.2 billion in mortgage lending, small business lending and community development lending in underserved or economically disadvantaged neighborhoods. The bank’s employees donated more than 12,000 volunteer hours and $4.3 million in donations.

First Financial gives them up to 8 hours of paid time off to pursue volunteer activities during work hours. It also assisted 30,000 people with its financial literacy programming. The bank has $17.1 billion in assets, $10.6 billion in loans and $12.8 billion in deposits. It operates 130 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio.