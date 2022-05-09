First installment due for property taxes

The Lake, Porter and LaPorte county treasurers remind Northwest Indiana residents they have until Tuesday to pay the first installment of their property taxes.

Lake County Treasurer Peggy Katona said she is extending her office hours for last-minute taxpayers.

They can walk in, between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., at her offices at 2293 N. Main St. in Crown Point, 232 Russell St. in Hammond and 400 Broadway in Gary.

Katona said Lake County taxpayers can also pay at these bank branches: American Community Bank, BMO Harris Bank, Centier Bank, DeMotte State Bank, Dyer Bank & Trust, First Financial Bank, First Merchants Bank, First Midwest Bank, Horizon Bank, Peoples Bank and the Indiana branch offices of Tech Federal Credit Union.

All tax payments at bank branches must be made in cash or by check.

She reminds the public to check on the banks' hours since many close by mid-afternoon.

The Porter County treasurer's office, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 209, Valparaiso, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Porter County property owners also can pay online at porterco.org/1310/Property-Tax-Payment-Option.

They also can pay by phone by calling 877-690-3729 and following the prompts on the automated system. The office accepts electronic checks as well as credit or debit cards.

The LaPorte County treasurer's offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 555 Michigan Avenue, Suite 102, LaPorte and 300 Washington St., Michigan City.

Payments are due from property owners who don’t have taxes withheld from mortgage payments to financial institutions.

County treasurers remind property owners with questions about their tax bills they will likely experience long wait times if they try to reach their offices by telephone Monday.

Katona suggested those who have problems with their tax bills should visit her offices in person. She said lines have been long, but her office usually can process taxpayers' cases in a relatively short time.

Katona said Lake County property owners also can also pay with credit cards or the county’s e-check system on the treasurer's web page at lakecountyin.org.

She reminds credit card payers they will be charged an additional fee by the credit card processor, not the treasurer.

Katona said those who pay by mail need to have their letter postmarked no later than Monday and to check with their post offices to determine the deadline for receiving that postmark.

