First Lady Jill Biden's planned Friday visit to Valparaiso has been postponed, the White House announced Thursday.

Biden had been scheduled to visit the Ivy Tech campus in Valparaiso with U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

The visit was intended "to highlight the Biden Administration's commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning," the White House had announced last week.

The three had been scheduled to arrive at Porter County Regional Airport at 12:45 p.m. and arrive at Ivy Tech 15 minutes later.

The White House did not give a reason Thursday for the cancellation of the trip, but said it was "postponed until a later date."