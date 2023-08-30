First Merchants Bank is establishing a new regional headquarters in Indianapolis.

The Muncie-based bank, which has a large footprint in the Region, bought a building where it will relocate its Indianapolis area regional headquarters.

“The purchase of our new state-of-the-art Indianapolis regional headquarters building is tangible proof of our commitment to businesses, clients and the Indianapolis community. We are proud to serve the great state of Indiana, and our two decades of success in the greater Indianapolis market demands additional investment," said CEO Mark Hardwick.

The bank, the second largest headquartered in Indiana after Evansville-based Old National, bases its Northwest Indiana market operations in Munster.

“This expansion is yet another milestone for our fast-growing bank. Along with our headquarters in Muncie, we also have regional headquarters in Fort Wayne, Lafayette and Munster, Indiana; Columbus, Ohio; and Farmington Hills and Monroe, Michigan, serving the greater Detroit area," Hardwick said.

First Merchants Bank is moving its Indianapolis headquarters from the Meridian Plaza Regional Office in Carmel to 8711 River Crossing Boulevard by the Keystone Fashion Mall on the far north side of Indianapolis, just along the border with tony suburban Hamilton County.

“It is one of the most desirable and strategic locations in Indianapolis, Chief Financial Officer Michele Kawiecki said. "The building, which was previously the headquarters of Duke Realty, is a marvel of design and construction, having earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Silver certification by the United States Green Building Council and a Fitwel 2-Star Rating by the Center for Active Design for its health-promoting design.”

First Merchants Bank has assets of nearly $18 billion, making it the largest bank headquartered in Central Indiana.

“More and more families and businesses across the nation are discovering what we Hoosiers have long known: Indianapolis is affordable, family-friendly, full of options for sports and entertainment and open for business," Bank President Mike Stewart said. "Indianapolis is a place where people and businesses prosper, and we’re here for them every step of the way.”