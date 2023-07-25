First Merchants Bank reported a $60.4 million profit in the second quarter.

The Muncie-based bank, the successor to Munster's Citizens Financial Bank, made $38.5 million during the same period in 2022. It earned $1.02 per share, up from 63 cents per share in the second quarter of last year.

The bank, the second largest in the state after Old National, has assets of $18 billion and loans of $12.3 billion.

First Merchants Bank has grown loans by $1 billion over the past 12 months, or by 9.2%.

Investments fell $738.5 million or 16% to $3.9 billion over the past year. First Merchants said the decline was largely the result of bond sales of $101 million.

Deposits grew by $10.3 million over 12 months to $14.6 billion at the end of the second quarter.

First Merchants' allowance for credit losses fell $5.1 million year-over-year to $221.1 million at the end of the second quarter. That accounted for 1.8% of total loans.

Net-interest income fell $6.3 million to $137.8 million in the second quarter, a decline of 4.4% compared to the previous quarter but an increase of 7.1% compared to the second quarter of last year. The bank's net-interest margin totaled 3.34% in the second quarter, a decrease of 18 basis points.

“We are pleased to report our second quarter 2023 results," First Merchants Bank Chief Executive Officer Mark Hardwick said. "Performance remains healthy and strong and our teams continue to meet the demands of our communities and client base.”

First Merchants has locations throughout Northwest Indiana, including in Munster, Highland, Schererville, Merrillville, Crown Point, St. John, East Chicago, Hammond, DeMotte and Rensselear.