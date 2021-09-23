 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First responders pull ‘homebound’ woman from burning house
alert urgent

First responders pull ‘homebound’ woman from burning house

CHESTERTON — A police officer forced open a door so that firefighters could help a couch-bound woman to safety as a house on West Indiana Avenue burned around her early Thursday morning.

According to the Town of Chesterton, firefighters were sent to the 400 block of West Indiana Avenue a little after 3 a.m. Thursday and told a person was inside the house and unable to get out.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

A Chesterton police officer was already on scene when the Chesterton Fire Department arrived and the officer was able to make entry into the house. Firefighters then found a woman sitting on a couch in the living room who said she was unable to walk. The woman was subsequently removed from the home. She was treated at the scene and released.

The house suffered extensive damage in the fire, which investigators believe started on the exterior of the home near the front door before traveling up the siding and into the attic. Firefighters removed the ceiling in the living room and a spare room during their efforts to extinguish the fire.

Fire Chief Eric Camel said investigators believe the fire was accidental but that it remains under investigation. The cause is undetermined at this time. Camel estimated the damage to the house was in excess of $20,000.

The Portage Fire Department, Porter Fire Department and Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted in putting out the blaze. The fire was fully extinguished by 4:30 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden wants to raise taxes on the wealthy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts