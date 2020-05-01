First responders salute health care workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago Police Department organized a Salute to Health Care Workers procession for St. Catherine Hospital and five other health care locations in East Chicago on Thursday.

Hospital staff were saluted with activated lights and sirens to thank them for their courage, service and dedication. Posters, banners and hand-made signs hospital staff held up along the route expressed thanks to all first responders. Emergency Department staff handed donuts and goodie bags through the rolled down windows of each passing rig.

Participating in the Salute to Health Care Workers were personnel from East Chicago police and fire; Gary police, fire and ambulance; Highland, Munster and Schneider police; Superior Ambulance; Hammond Emergency Management and Indiana District 1 Task Force of Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Other East Chicago health care sites visited Thursday were Regional Mental Health Center, HealthLinc Clinic, East Chicago Health Department, 219 Health Network, Lake Nursing & Rehab and Fresenius Kidney Care.