First responders welcome 'blizzard baby,' mom home after home delivery

CEDAR LAKE — Following the home birth of a baby girl in the midst of heavy snowfall, first responders surprised the family at their home days later to congratulate them on the birth of the declared "blizzard baby."

Cedar Lake firefighters and police officers on Thursday presented the Kerr family with flowers after Kylie Kerr and her newborn were released from the hospital, according to the Cedar Lake Fire Department.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, paramedics arrived at the Cedar Lake home of Kylie Kerr, who was home with her two other children while her husband was at work.

Unable to get to the hospital in time as heavy snow continued to fall, Kerr called 911.

Paramedics arrived and helped deliver the baby girl at home and then transported the mother and newborn to a local hospital. Cedar Lake police also responded to the scene to assist.

Kerr and Cedar Lake Fire Department Chief Todd Wilkening were invited to speak about the experience during a segment with Jim Dedelow at WJOB.