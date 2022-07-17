Fishers man injured in serious jet ski accident at Bass Lake

STARKE COUNTY — A Fishers man was seriously injured in a jet ski accident at Bass Lake in Starke County.

The jet ski accident took place at around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the 1,300-acre lake, which is the third largest natural lake in Indiana and a popular camping site just south of Knox.

Indiana conservation officers patrolling the lake responded to the report of a serious personal watercraft accident.

Mark Hatch, of Fishers, was operating a jet ski on the lake when he collided with another jet ski at a high rate of speed.

"The impact caused Hatch to be ejected from the personal watercraft and lose consciousness. Hatch was immediately removed from the water and brought to shore," Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Tyler Brock said. "Hatch was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by Memorial Medflight helicopter in serious condition."

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the jet ski crash on Bass Lake.

"The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available," he said.

DNR was assisted by the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, Bass Lake Fire Department, Starke County EMS and Memorial Medflight.