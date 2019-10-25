Aqua Flow
ONGOING, 8-8:45 a.m. Thursdays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219-370-5091, crymca.org. Aqua Fitness is an invigorating workout in shallow water designed to promote cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, endurance, and flexibility.
Spin Fusion
ONGOING, 5:30-6 p.m., Eisenhower Fitness Center, 2550 178th St., Lansing, Ill. lanoakparkdistrict.org. Spinning provides an effective workout building endurance and stamina along with burning calories. Spinning offers varied routines and music to create an energized atmosphere. Instructors guide participants through workout phases. Participants control the level of resistance on their bike during the class and content adjustments during class are expected. It’s a great class for all fitness levels. Next session runs November 7-December 19. Registration deadline is one week before the start of each session.
Zumba
ONGOING, 6-6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Hammond YMCA, 7322 Southeastern, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. This class takes the work out of workout and turns it into fun. It combines low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning Latin dance fitness party.
Hike at Gibson Woods
ONGOING, 6201 Parrish Ave., Hammond. lakecountyparks.com. Take a fall hike and enjoy the changing colors. Gibson Woods has three miles of easy hiking trails and an accessible boardwalk entrance into the trail system. The trails are flat and looped. Dogs, horses, bikes not permitted.
The Hunt for Pirate Treasure 5K/2K
OCTOBER 25, 7 p.m. Lake County Fairgrounds 889 S. Court St. Crown Point. Bring your flashlights or headlamps for this night time race through the trees and along the paths of the fairgrounds. There will be race awards for the top overall and top 3 finishers in each age group, awards for best costume and candy dash for the kids. Open to all ages and strollers are welcome. Kids under 3 are free.
Manda’s Race
OCTOBER 26, 9 a.m, Westchester Intermediate School, 1050 South 5th Street, Chesterton. 219-464-9221. runsignup.com. The event is theme is fighting drug addiction, but it’s a fun take on a serious issue. It honors Manda Spitler, who loved Halloween. Costumes are encouraged — the crazier and wackier the better. There will be awards for the most creative costumes.
Wolf Lake Witches and Warlocks Bike Ride
OCTOBER 27, 4 p.m., Wolf Lake Memorial Park, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. 219-902-5980. Hosted by Envious Trends Fitness and the Hammond Wolf Lake Pack Running/Walking Club, this spooky, seasonal ride goes for 6 miles through the trails of Wolf Lake. Dressing in costume is encouraged, but not required. Must have your own bike and helmet.