Yoga with Heather at Wolf Lake Greenhouse
ONGOING, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Wolf Lake Greenhouse, 2100 Calumet Ave., Hammond. gohammond.com. Enjoy free yoga classes with Heather each Wednesday at the Wolf Lake Greenhouse. Bring a yoga mat. All levels and ages are welcome.
Match Point Evening Pickleball
ONGOING, 6-8 p.m. Friday and Sunday, Match Point Tennis & Fitness Club, 1111 Reyome Drive, Griffith, 219.972.1050. matchpointtennis.com. Courts are open for all levels of play for this fast-growing sport that is easier on your joints than tennis. Beginners are welcome and some equipment is available for first timers to try.
Canoe Rental at Wolf Lake
ONGOING, Wolf Lake Pavilion, 2100 Calumet Ave., Hammond. Hourly rental is $5 for canoe, life jacket at paddles. Rentals are available weather permitting. Call 219.937.7942 for availability.
Zumba for Dummies
ONGOING 6 p.m., Thursdays, Schererville Parks & Recreation, 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville, 219. 865.5530. www.schererville.org. Have you ever wanted to try zumba? Don’t be intimidated. Take this basic class to learn more and give it a try. Zumba fuses Latin rhythms and easy-to-follow dance moves to create an energizing workout.
St. Stanislaus Kostka Parish 5K Run/Walk
June 1, 8 a.m., Nelson Park, Whipporwill and Edgemoor, Trail Creek. ststanstc5krunwalk.com. This event will raise funds for the St. Stanislaus Parish Renaissance Campaign for this Michigan City church to make much needed repairs.
Guided Hike for 14 and Up
June 1, 9 a.m., Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd., Valparaiso. 219.465.3586. portercountyparks.org. Enjoy a guided hike by a naturalist, who will select a seasonal theme for this monthly hike for older teens and adults. Meet in the main parking lot for this free monthly program.
June Tennis Mixer
June 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m. H-F Racquet & Fitness Club, 2920 183rd St. Homewood, Ill. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. Enjoy an evening of organized tennis, food and fun for members or non-members of open doubles with all levels welcome.
Off-Leash Overnighter Bike Ride: INto the 219
June 7-9, Homewood Izaac Walton Nature Preserve, 1100 Ridge Rd, Homewood, Ill. offleashovernighters.com. Begin this event with an optional Friday campout at the Homewood Izaak Walton. The ride leaves Saturday at 10:15 for a 20-mile roll through Thorn Creek Trail, Pennsy Greenway, Monon Trail, Erie-Lackawana Trail and Oak Savannah Trail to Oak Ridge Prairie County Park near Griffith for a night of tent camping under the stars. Return to Homewood Sunday morning after breakfast. Socialize, explore the area and get some miles in.