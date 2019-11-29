Cardio Kickboxing
ONGOING, 7:30-8:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org/southlake. This fast-paced class combines low-impact punches, kicks and combinations to get your heart pumping. The more energy you put into your movements, the more benefits you’ll get out of this workout.
Open Lap Swim
ONGOING, 4:45 a.m.-8 a.m. Monday-Friday. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark Street, Whiting. 219.370.5091. cryma.org/whiting. Beat the crowd and get in an early morning swim. All lanes are available for lap swim on weekday mornings.
Chi Balance
ONGOING, 10:15-11:00 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832 franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This is a beginner class, which focuses on balance, breath-work and relaxation for maximum energy (Chi) and health. Appropriate for all ages. Wear loose clothes.
Balance & Strength
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org/griffith. Strength, balance and flexibility are essential in maintaining a comfortable, independent life. This class will provide the tools to improve in those areas, including coordination, posture and range of motion.
Reason for the Season Run
NOVEMBER 30, 8:30 a.m., American Reformed Church, 1021 S. Halleck Street, DeMotte. runsignup.com. This race is a 5K run and walk with a kids’ fun run that is free and starts at 10 a.m. Proceeds will support the Backpack Program for students in need. Backpacks are given to qualified students by teachers and administrators on Fridays with nutritious, kid-friendly foods to ensure that food is available to them on weekends.
Shop Small Fun Run/Walk with Extra Mile
NOVEMBER 30, 8 a.m., Extra Mile, 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Join the staff of the Extra Mile for a fun-filled morning to kick off Shop Small Saturday. The first 50 will receive a ticket for a free doughnut and small coffee. Additional perks for the first 10 and 30 people. There will also be 10% off winter apparel and free gift wrapping. Participants under age 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Extra Mile Ugly Sweater Run/Walk with Brooks
DECEMBER 4, 6 p.m. Extra Mile, 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This fun annual event is sponsored by Extra Mile and Brooks Running. Wear your ugliest sweater for a chance to win a free pair of Brooks Running Shoes (must register to win). Participants in this 3-mile fun run & walk should wear reflective clothing/vests and blinky lights as you’ll be moving on city streets and pathways.