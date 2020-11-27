FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events (copy)

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Reason for the Season Run

NOVEMBER 28, 8 a.m. American Reformed Church, 1021 S. Halleck St., DeMotte. run signup.com. This annual Thanksgiving weekend tradition will continue in 2020, but a little different to help ensure runner safety. It will provide assistance for the church’s backpack ministry. Doughnuts available at the finish line!

Run Your Turkey Off 5K

NOVEMBER 28, 8 a.m., Sunset Hill County Park, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This is a free 5K event with everyone welcome. All paces and ages are welcome for this two loop course around Sunset Hill County Park. Register online at thtiming.com to be entered into a drawing for a pair of Aftershocks Wireless Bone Conducting Headphones. After the event, return to Extra Mile for the Shop Small Saturday event.

Festivus 5K Run