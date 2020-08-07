FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events (copy)

PR 5K

AUGUST 9, 7:30 a.m. Dogwood Park, corner of 23rd Street and 1100, Chesterton. runsignup.com . This is race #8 in the Race the Region series. Follow “Race the Region” page for updates. This flat course will be a great opportunity to run your PR. Race features Custom Finishers Medals, timing mats at starting line and chip timing for finish results, live results via text and a results kiosk. Awards for overall and age groups.

Hometown Nite Ride

AUGUST 15, 8:30 p.m. Bulldog Park, 183 S. West Street, Crown Point. This is an 11-mile family-friendly night time bike ride for all ages. Ride begins at Bulldog Park and tours the city following a bike rodeo for kids 12 and under to test heir skills from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free frozen yogurt will be provided by Cafe Fresco and there will be prizes for most decorated and lighted bikes. Register through August 13 for cost of $20 for adults and $10 for kids age 12 and under. Kids are free if being pulled on a trailer or on back of bike with parent. Helmets, lights and reflective gear are required. Early packet pickup is August 14 from 5-6 p.m. at Trek Bike Store of Schererville. Includes free bike check before the ride. Sign in at Bulldog Park at 7 p.m. The course is an out and back, non-timed 11-mile route.