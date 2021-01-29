FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Does Winter Make You Wine or Brew’d Virtual Challenge
ONGOING, THROUGH FEBRUARY 6, Virtual Challenge at various breweries in Northwest Indiana as part of Extra Mile January Movement Challenge. runsignup.com. Choose one of three levels (Tasting Flight Tour (9-7 miles per week), Pint & Tumbler Tour (17-36 miles per week) or Growler & Bottle Tour (32-58 miles per week). Everyone who signs up relieves certificate, choice of tumbler or pint glass and commemorative sweatshirt at end of challenge. All distances based off starting at the Extra Mile Fitness Company, 1330 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso.
Donut Dash 10K/5K/2K
FEBRUARY 6, 8 a.m., St. Matthias Hall, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This race is a twist on the pajama run that goes through the streets and neighborhoods of Crown Point. Come in your jammies and find doughnuts waiting on the course and after the run.
Valentine’s 5K RunWalk
FEBRUARY 7, 9 a.m., Valparaiso High School, 2727 North Campbell St., Valparaiso. run signup.com. This 5K course takes you through the scenic neighborhood of Forest Park with rolling hills. The race finished on the indoor track of Valparaiso High School. There will not be onsite registration. Participants are asked to pick up race packets in advance. There are no pre-or post-race activities due to COVID-19. The race will have rolling start times and runners will start individually or in all groups of associated participants of family members or participants that live together.
BODYCOMBAT
ONGOING, 8-9 a.m., Thursdays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. BODYCOMBAT is a high-energy martial arts-inspired workout. You'll learn how to punch, kick and strike your way to superior fitness and strength.
CrossFit Introduction
ONGOING, Free trial by appointment, CrossFit 219-MUNSTER, 200 Fisher St., Unit B, Munster. 219.746.5288. crossfit219.com. If you are a first-timer with CrossFit, you are welcome to schedule a complimentary class here or at the Dyer location. Instructors will teach you the movements of CrossFit as well as the progressions for many other movements. All fitness levels are welcome.
Online Power Yoga
ONGOING, weekly livestream classes and access to video library through Highland Yoga, highland-yoga.com. Access Power Yoga Vinyasa classes to do without leaving home. With membership you get access to 300+ classes in the video library, live streams of over 25 classes a week that include power yoga, deep stretch, a beginner’s series, prenatal yoga, workshops and more. Members of Highland Yoga get free access.
Zumba
ONGOING, 7-8 p.m., Thursdays. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. Take the work out of workout with this fun dance party class that mixes low- and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning workout full of Latin rhythm.