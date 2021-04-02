FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Ringing in Spring 5K

APRIL 3, 7 a.m., Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing, Valparaiso. 219-462-4185, valpoymca.org. Packet pickup is April 2 at Extra Mile Fitness, 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. The course is different than in previous years to create ideal social distancing throughout duration of race. The route is in a residential area with start and finish near YMCA pavilion on Cumberland Drive. The YMCA offers complimentary child care with pre-registration.

Extra Mile Fitness Move For Peace 3-Mile Fun Run/Walk

APRIL 6, 6 p.m. Aftermath Cidery, 15 Washington St., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Join Extra Mile Fitness Company and Aftermath Cidery for a fun run. Show your support of peace by inviting a friend as this race celebrates the 2021 International Day of Sport for Development and Peace. It will be a 3-mile fun run/walk followed by raffle drawings for registered participants. All paces are welcome. Anyone younger than 14 must be accompanied by a parent.