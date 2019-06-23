Firecracker 5K
June 22, 7:30 a.m., Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. runsignup.com. This is a Gold Cup Elite Series Race with the Calumet Region Striders of NWI. It follows a flat route through the neighborhood adjacent to Franciscan Health Fitness Centers. Minimal parking is available onsite. Additional parking will be available at the Chesterton Health & Emergency Center just North of the facility. No strollers or pets permitted on course. Start line is East of the club. Registration 6-7 a.m.
Footloose 5K
June 22, 6 p.m., Lakeland Park, 1200 Lakeland Park Road, Burns Harbor. runsignup.com. This 5K is part of Summer Concert & Film and includes live music and fireworks. It’s also 80s-themed so big hair, neon, headbands and leg warmers are welcome and encouraged.
Healthy Eating Plans
June 26, 6:30-8 p.m., Mrs. Dornberg’s Culinary Experience, 2106 45th St., Highland. 219.922.4534. mrsdornbergs.com. This new series Healthy Eating Plans takes an in-depth look at some of the most popular options out there. Each class will give you a detailed, clear & concise overview of the plan along with foods to include/avoid and a sample day of eating (complete with recipes and tastings). This demonstration covers the DASH Diet and other classes in the series include The Diabetic Diet, The DASH diet, KETO, Paleo, Flexitarian, Mediterranean and Whole Foods-Plant based (WFPB).
Total Body
ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesdays, H-F Racquet & Fitness Club, 2920 183rd St. Homewood, Ill. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. This 45-minute fusion class has it all: strength, muscular endurance and cardio intervals. Get ready to use free weights, glides, and more.
Free Yoga with Heather
ONGOING, 8:30 a.m. Saturdays, Wolf Lake Greenhouse, 2100 Calumet Ave., Hammond. gohammond.com. Yoga is back at Wolf Lake. These free weekend classes are open to all levels and ages. Bring a yoga mat.
Zumba
ONGOING, call or visit the website for dates and times, World Gym Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. worldgym.com/cedar-lake. Zumba is an energizing workout that combines Latin rhythms with easy-to-follow dance movies.
Boot Camp
ONGOING, 5:15-6 a.m. Wednesdays, Whiting YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091 crymca.org/whiting. Enlist in this boot camp class to be tested by performing cardio and strength-building drills using your body weight and other various pieces of equipment.