Little Calumet River Paddle
AUG. 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Beaubien Woods Boat Launch, East 132st Street, east of South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago. 708.386.4042. fpdcc.com. The Forest Preserve District of Cook County is hosting this free event to explore the Little Calumet River by canoe. Canoes and equipment provided.
Porter Fire’s Stop, Drop and Run 5K
AUG. 3, 8 a.m., Hawthorne Park, 500 Ackerman Drive, Porter. runsignup.com. Porter firefighters are raising funds to purchase equipment for a new fire engine set to arrive later this year. A portion of proceeds also go to the Warren “Skip” Highroad Memorial Foundation, an organization that awards scholarships to individuals pushing a career in emergency services as well as annually sponsoring a child attending Hoosier Burn Camp.
5th Annual Nick Schultz Live, Love, Give 5K Run/Walk
AUG. 3, 8 a.m., 2051 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. runsignup.com. The run benefits the Live, Love, Give Nick Schultz Memorial Scholarship as well as the Lowell Athletics Booster Club.
LaPorte County Family YMCA 405h Annual Triathlon
AUG. 3, 8 a.m., 250 Pine Lake Ave., LaPorte. runsignup.com Adult new racer orientation at 7:30 a.m. at Beach House. First wave starting time is 8 a.m. and in five-minute increments thereafter. Race includes 1/4-mile swim held in Stone Lake, 12.4-mile bike ride of curves, flats, hills on scenic country and lakeside roads (bike helmets are mandatory) and a 3.4-mile run through Soldiers Memorial Park.
Fall Cider Series No. 1 — Mizuno meets Falling Timbers
AUG. 7, 6 p.m. Extra Mile Fitness Company, 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Participants must register online. All ages welcome for this 3-mile fun run/walk. Participants 21 an older with ID will receive a free 4-oz tasting of cider from Aftermath. All who participate in all four Fall Cider Series events will be eligible for gift basket drawings.
Cardio Chaos
ONGOING, 7-7:25 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. A fun, intense cardio workout using a variety of styles and techniques.
Muscle Pump
ONGOING, 9-9:55 a.m. Saturdays, H-F Racquet & Fitness Club, 2920 183rd St. Homewood. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. This exercise will work all the major muscle groups using dumbbells, barbells, balls and bands. Participants choose what weights to use so all fitness levels are incorporated.