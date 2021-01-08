FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Editor's note: It is recommended to verify information with venues because hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Does Winter Make You Wine or Brew’d Virtual Challenge
ONGOING, JANUARY 9-FEBRUARY 6, Virtual Challenge at various breweries in Northwest Indiana as part of Extra Mile January Movement Challenge. runsignup.com. Choose one of three levels: Tasting Flight Tour (9-16 miles per week), Pint & Tumbler Tour (17-36 miles per week) or Growler & Bottle Tour (37-58 miles per week). Everyone who signs up receives certificate, choice of tumbler or pint glass and commemorative sweatshirt at end of challenge. All distances are based off starting at the Extra Mile Fitness Company, 1330 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso.
Step & Tone
ONGOING, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Wednesdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. Burn calories with the step portion of class and use light weights to help you sculpt your muscles during the toning portion.
Active Zone Challenge
ONGOING, minutes due on Mondays (JANUARY 11, 18 and 25), virtual challenge. 219.836-PARK. munster.org. Join the ACTIVE Zone Challenge to get your heart pumping and help you meet your new year’s resolution fitness goats. Gain your active zone minutes at the gym, on a walk or by participating via a workout video at home. Screen shot your active zone minutes weekly to submit. Taking part will help keep you accountable and gain you recognition on social media.
CXWORX
ONGOING, 7-7:30 a.m., Mondays. Whiting Family YMCA, 1938 Clark St., Whiting. 219.370.5091. crymca.org. Exercising muscles around the core, CXWORX provides the vital ingredient for a stronger body, helping you develop a stronger core that makes sports and everyday activities easier. All the moves in CXWORX have options, so it’s a challenging, but achievable, 30-minute workout with trained instructors for your own level of fitness.
Weighted Workout
ONGOING, 6:15-6:55 a.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This body strength and muscle-firming class uses dumb bells, bands, tubing and bars for a total body workout. Reserve a place in class online 24 hours in advance. Only members and class pass members can sign up. Not available to non-members at this time.