FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

The Weight Is Over

FEBRUARY 22, 6:45-7:30 p.m. Virtual seminar via Community Healthcare System. Registration required to receive similar link. 219.703.2022. If you are tired of going on and off diets and looking to feel better, have more energy and improve your overall health while losing weight, join this virtual seminar from Michael Simpson, MD, board certified bariatrician, as he discusses the most current information on what successful weight loss patients do to not only lose weight, but keep it off.

Polar Bear 5K

FEBRUARY 26, 9 a.m. Rogers Lakewood Park, 5501 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso. runsignup.com. Don’t let the weather keep you inside. Get out on this new challenging cross-country style 5K course through the Rogers Lakewood Park property. Dress appropriately for the cold conditions and enjoy hot chocolate and other goodies at the end.

Racquetball

ONGOING. Portage Township YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Road, Portage. 219.762.9622. ymcaofportage.org. Stay active with this indoor sport during the winter. You can reserve a court up to seven days in advance. Courts are available in one-hour increments per person. There are three courts, and balls, racquets and goggles also are available at the welcome center.

Deep Water

ONGOING, 6-6:40 p.m., Wednesdays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This is a non-impact aerobics class using water equipment such as noodles, buoyancy belts and resistance cuffs. Buoyancy belts are provided. No swimming skills required.

Pilates Reformer

ONGOING, 9 a.m.–9:45 a.m. Mondays, Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, Valparaiso. 219.462.4185. valpoymca.org. Learn the fundamentals of resistance training using the Pilates reformer.

Open Pickleball

ONGOING, 4:00 a.m-11:00 p.m., Wednesdays, Schererville YMCA, 221 U.S. 41, Suite A, Schererville. 219.661.7031. crymca.com. This fun sport is easy to learn and play. There are three courts available for adults 18 and older.

Upper Cut

ONGOING, 10-10:50 a.m., Saturdays, GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. With a focus on the entire torso and arms, this class is not only a great upper body builder, but also a fantastic overall cardiovascular calorie burner. Short bouts of stepping choreography are interspersed throughout the hour to give the upper body bits of rests from the fatiguing strength work. This is a non-stop class that leaves you sweaty and exhilarated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0