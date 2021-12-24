 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events
urgent
FITNESS EVENTS

FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

restorative Yoga class, Fitness Pointe

Darryl Woods, of Griffith, participates in a yoga class at Fitness Pointe in Munster. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

Race the Region Resolution Run/Walk 5K

JANUARY 1, 10 a.m., Banta Center, 605 Beech St., Valparaiso. This will be the first race in the 2022 Race the Region Series and at a new location this year. Advanced packet pickup will be available at Extra Mile Fitness Co. from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Dec. 30.

Body Flow

ONGOING, 7-7:45 a.m., Mondays-Friday. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. BODYFLOW is a yoga class for anyone and everyone. It uses a range of movements and motion set to music that will improve your mind, your body and your life leaving you feeling calm and centered.

Crush

ONGOING, 9-10 a.m. and 5-6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. Crush is a small group training class taught by a certified personal trainer on the indoor turf. It is a high-intensity, functional challenge designed to test strength, endurance and efficiency of moderate to advanced athletes. Class size is limited to 10 people with cost is $5 per class. Please register in Daxko/Programs/Indoor Turf small group training.

Meditation Yoga

ONGOING, 7:30-8:20 a.m. Fridays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This is a beginning Hatha Yoga class that promotes inner peace and balance through breath and meditation.

Virtual Barre

ONGOING, 5:50-6:20 a.m. and 2-2:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Les Mills Barre is a modern version of classic balletic training. It is a 30-minute workout designed to shape and tone postural muscles, build core strength and allow you to escape the everyday. Incorporating classic ballet positions, with modern music, Les Mills Barre is a combination of cardio and strength with high reps of small range-of-motion movements and very light weights.

Circuit

ONGOING, 8:10–8:50 a.m. Thursday, Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, Valparaiso. 219.462.4185. valpoymca.org. This is an intermediate, high-intensity level class that will offer stations of both strength and cardio exercises. Multiple modalities may be used such as dumbbells, stability balls, battle ropes, TRX, row machines, rubber resistance, speed bags, heavy bags and more.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts