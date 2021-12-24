FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Race the Region Resolution Run/Walk 5K
JANUARY 1, 10 a.m., Banta Center, 605 Beech St., Valparaiso. This will be the first race in the 2022 Race the Region Series and at a new location this year. Advanced packet pickup will be available at Extra Mile Fitness Co. from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Dec. 30.
Body Flow
ONGOING, 7-7:45 a.m., Mondays-Friday. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. BODYFLOW is a yoga class for anyone and everyone. It uses a range of movements and motion set to music that will improve your mind, your body and your life leaving you feeling calm and centered.
Crush
ONGOING, 9-10 a.m. and 5-6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. 219.663.5810. crymca.org. Crush is a small group training class taught by a certified personal trainer on the indoor turf. It is a high-intensity, functional challenge designed to test strength, endurance and efficiency of moderate to advanced athletes. Class size is limited to 10 people with cost is $5 per class. Please register in Daxko/Programs/Indoor Turf small group training.
Meditation Yoga
ONGOING, 7:30-8:20 a.m. Fridays. Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This is a beginning Hatha Yoga class that promotes inner peace and balance through breath and meditation.
Virtual Barre
ONGOING, 5:50-6:20 a.m. and 2-2:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. Hammond Family YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond. 219.845.1507. crymca.org. Les Mills Barre is a modern version of classic balletic training. It is a 30-minute workout designed to shape and tone postural muscles, build core strength and allow you to escape the everyday. Incorporating classic ballet positions, with modern music, Les Mills Barre is a combination of cardio and strength with high reps of small range-of-motion movements and very light weights.
Circuit
ONGOING, 8:10–8:50 a.m. Thursday, Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, Valparaiso. 219.462.4185. valpoymca.org. This is an intermediate, high-intensity level class that will offer stations of both strength and cardio exercises. Multiple modalities may be used such as dumbbells, stability balls, battle ropes, TRX, row machines, rubber resistance, speed bags, heavy bags and more.