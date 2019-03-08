Body Strength
ONGOING, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, LaPorte County Family YMCA Michigan City Elston Branch, 1202 Spring St. Door K, Michigan City. 219.221.4055. lpymca.org. This workout uses body weight to build strength.
Cycle/Tabata Fusion
ONGOING, 5:15-6 a.m. Thursdays, Valparaiso Family YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, Valparaiso. 219.462.4185. valpoymca.org. This group cycle class incorporates short, high intensity interval training using the Tabata method. Classes are offered at multi-level and intermediate/advanced levels.
Family Swim
ONGOING, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Sundays, Hobart Family YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place, Hobart. 219.942.2183. hobartymca.org. The pool is open for family swim time.
Foam Rolling
ONGOING, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Ill. 708.755.3020. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Effective myofascial massage is designed to help reduce inflammation and loosen tight tissue.
Hip-Hop Cardio Fitness
ONGOING, 7-8 p.m. Mondays,-Thursdays, 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Full Spectrum Fitness, 1516 N. Main St., Crown Point. 219.213.2375. fullspectrumgym.com. Similar to Zumba, this dance fitness class uses simple choreography throughout an entire song but with pop and hip-hop songs instead of Latin songs.
Pickleball
ONGOING, 12:15-2:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays, Portage Township YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek, Portage. 219.762.9622. ymcaofportage.org. Suitable for all ages and skill levels, this fun sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.
Pint Night Ride
THROUGH OCT. 29, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Trek Store of Schererville, 651 E. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville. eventbrite.com. This weekly casual pint ride sets off from Trek Store and travels to New Oberpfalz Brewing. Participants will receive a ticket at check-in, which they can turn in at the brewery for a menu item. New Oberpfalz will make a donation of $2 per ticket to Dunes Learning Center to fund scholarships to send kids to camp.
Rusty’s Run Half Marathon & 5K Run/Walk
MARCH 10, 9 a.m. 5K run/walk, 9:10 a.m. half marathon, Countryside Park, 5250 U.S. Hwy. 6, Portage. runsignup.com. This Race the Region event will feature a 5K run/walk and a half marathon.