FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues as hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.

APRIL 24, 7 a.m., Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, 100 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. runsignup.com. Due to COVID restrictions, there will not be race day registration. Sign up for this 5K or 2K race with Top Athena & Clydesdale awards, too. Register and pick up race shirt from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 23 at the YMCA. Start times will be in waves with the first time at 7 a.m., and every 10 minutes a group of 100 will start. Starting times are assigned alphabetically and posted prior to race. Race starts and finishes near the intersection of Main and Burrell. An award will be given to the elementary school with the most participants.