FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Rowsup Paddleboard Yoga
ONGOING, 8-8:45 a.m. Saturdays, H-F Racquet & Fitness, 2920 183rd St., Homewood, Ill. 708.799.1323. hfraquetandfitness.com. This fun stand-up paddleboard class is focused on increasing your core strength and is designed to encourage people to have fun, face fears and work hard.
Silver Pilates
ONGOING, 8-8:45 p.m., Tuesdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Ill. 708.755.3020. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Learn the basics of Pilates. See an improvement in your core strength, your posture and better breathing.
Meditative Yoga
ONGOING, 7:30-8:25 a.m. Monday, Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. This is a beginning Hatha Yoga class that promotes inner peace and balance through breath and meditation.
Bodycombat
ONGOING, 9:00-9:55 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and 4:30-5:25 Wednesdays and Thursdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville, 221 U.S. Hwy. 41, Ste. A, Schererville. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This is an empowering cardio workout where you are totally unleashed. It’s a fiercely energetic program inspired by martial arts and draws from a wide array of disciplines such as karate, boxing, Taekwondo, Tai Chi and Muay Thai. Strike, punch, and kick your way to a superior cardio fitness level.
FitCode 15-In-6 Challenge
ONGOING, Fit Code, 101 Joliet St., Dyer. 219.319.0420. fitcodebootcamp.com. With a coaching team to support you, you can make transformational changes that will leave your stronger and leaner. Not only will you lose unwanted weight in this challenge to drop 15 pounds in 6 weeks, but you’ll make friends, have fun and develop healthier habits.
Biometric Health Screenings
ONGOING, Midwest Express Clinics, locations in Munster, Hammond, Dyer. midwestexpressclinic.com. Walk-in screenings available and Medicaid accepted. A biometric screening is used to measure factors of your health, such as body fat percent, BMI or Body Mass Index, blood pressure, heart rate, glucose levels, cholesterol, cotinine, prostate-sprecific antigen. Such screenings are recommended every 5 years can help recognize if you are at risk for diseases such as Cardiovascular Disease and Diabetes.
Spring Ahead 15K and 5K Runs
MARCH 8, 8:30 a.m. Portage YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Rd., Portage. runsignup.com. This race is hosted by the Portage YMCA as we usher in spring with this daylight savings spring-forward event that will include custom finishers medals, mile marker clocks and a results kiosk. Advance packet pick up and registration is March 7 at Extra Mile Fitness Company in Valparaiso.
8th Annual Crisis Center Indoor Triathlon
March 8, 7 a.m., Lincoln-Way West High School Field House, 21701 S. Gougar Rd., New Lenox, Ill. trifind.com. Join in on this indoor triathlon with 15 minute swim, 15 minus bike and 15 minute run.