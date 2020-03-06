FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

FitCode 15-In-6 Challenge

ONGOING, Fit Code, 101 Joliet St., Dyer. 219.319.0420. fitcodebootcamp.com. With a coaching team to support you, you can make transformational changes that will leave your stronger and leaner. Not only will you lose unwanted weight in this challenge to drop 15 pounds in 6 weeks, but you’ll make friends, have fun and develop healthier habits.

Biometric Health Screenings

ONGOING, Midwest Express Clinics, locations in Munster, Hammond, Dyer. midwestexpressclinic.com. Walk-in screenings available and Medicaid accepted. A biometric screening is used to measure factors of your health, such as body fat percent, BMI or Body Mass Index, blood pressure, heart rate, glucose levels, cholesterol, cotinine, prostate-sprecific antigen. Such screenings are recommended every 5 years can help recognize if you are at risk for diseases such as Cardiovascular Disease and Diabetes.

Spring Ahead 15K and 5K Runs