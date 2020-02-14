FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

FIT4MOM Body Ignite
ONGOING, 6-7 p.m., Thursdays. Lincoln Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland. 631.704.3264. northwestindiana.fit4mom.com. Body Ignite is a one-stop body shock. Targeting each and every muscle with specially designed sequences and a weighted bar will leave you stronger and begging for more. Dedicated core and flexibility work are also included to help you move and feel better. A perfect complement to any cardio class or activity you currently enjoy, this easy to follow strength-based program will increase your metabolism, your athleticism and your ability to lift, lunge, and lug everything mom-life throws at you.
AB-Solution Walking Workout
ONGOING, 4-4:45 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Illinois. 708.755.3020. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Learn ways to stroll through the water and strengthen your abdominals. Experience simplistic patterns and isolation techniques that create a powerful water walking program emphasizing core muscle use. Suitable for all ability levels.
F.L.Y. (Functional Living Yoga)
ONGOING, 10:30-11:10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. Experience the beauty of yoga and meditation while seated and standing with a chair for support. Learn to relax and enhance your body, breath, and mind with Hatha Yoga and meditation.
Hip Hop Cardio
ONGOING, 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Full Spectrum 24/7 Fitness, 1516 North Main St. Crown Point. 219.213.2375. fullspectrumgym.com. Hip-Hop Cardio Fitness class uses simple choreography throughout an entire song. This is for newbies to dance and it is more of a dance fitness class than a true dance class. It is similar to Zumba, but using pop and hip-hop songs instead of Latin songs.
Cycling
ONGOING, 7:15-8 p.m. Thursdays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville, 221 U.S. Hwy. 41, Ste. A, Schererville. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This innovative program involves cycling techniques modeled after outdoor cycling. Your ride can be easy or intense - it’s up to you. Motivating techniques and music will allow you to take your workout to the next level.
18 & Over Mens Basketball League
ONGOING, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. Men who are 18 or oder are welcome to join in this league with officiated games. Games include two 20-minute halves.