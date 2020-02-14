FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

ONGOING, 6-7 p.m., Thursdays. Lincoln Center, 2450 Lincoln St., Highland. 631.704.3264. northwestindiana.fit4mom.com. Body Ignite is a one-stop body shock. Targeting each and every muscle with specially designed sequences and a weighted bar will leave you stronger and begging for more. Dedicated core and flexibility work are also included to help you move and feel better. A perfect complement to any cardio class or activity you currently enjoy, this easy to follow strength-based program will increase your metabolism, your athleticism and your ability to lift, lunge, and lug everything mom-life throws at you.