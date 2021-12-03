FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

*It is recommended to verify information with venues because hours may change and class sizes may be limited due to COVID-19; early registration or online scheduling may be necessary, and some opportunities may be limited to members only.
Winter Photo Walk
DECEMBER 4, 9 a.m., Gabis Arboretum, 450 W. 100 N., Valparaiso. 219.462.0025. pnw.edu. Head out for a morning hike with your smartphone or camera and learn how to take some nature photos along the way.
Hammond Indoor Sportsplex Group Run
DECEMBER 9, 16, 23 and 30, 6:30 p.m. Hammond Sportsplex, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond. thedriven.net. Stay warm with an indoor group run with the Calumet Region Striders of NWI. Event is scheduled each Thursday evening from 6:30-7:30 in December.
Festivus 5K Run
DECEMBER 11, 8:30 a.m., Running Vines Winery, 101 Broadway, Chesterton. runsignup.com. This race is the 12th in the Race the Region Series. It is a flat 5K through downtown Chesterton. Get a fun ugly-sweater design shirt with registration while supplies last. Packet pickup and race day registration opens on race morning at 7 a.m. Awards presented starting at 9:30 a.m. or immediately after the last finisher.
Santa Run, Walk and Ride
DECEMBER 18, 8:30 a.m., St. Mary’s School, 405 E. Joliet St., Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This event dates back to 1982 and is a 5K run and 1-mile walk that is a non-timed event for everyone, no matter your ability. It’s simply to spread holiday cheer with other Santas in full Santa outfits and other festive holiday wear for a walk or run down Main Street. Robin Rock, host of 93.9 LITE FM will be there. Meet Santa, enjoy music by a DJ and selfie booths. Pizza will be sold by Carriage Court Pizza, and non-perishables will be collected for families in need. Cost through Dec. 17 is $20 for adults, $15 for kids 12 and younger (kids 3 and younger are admitted for free). Shirts are an extra $15 through Dec. 8.
Christmas Lights Run
DECEMBER 21, 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point. yourhometownevents.com. This is a 3-mile nighttime run past some amazing lights displays. Entry includes pizza and soft drinks. Cost is $10 for all ages. Shirts are an extra $15 and must be ordered by Dec. 8.
LesMills BODYCOMBAT
ONGOING, 6-6:45 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org. BODYCOMBAT is a high-energy martial arts-inspired workout. You'll learn how to punch, kick and strike your way to superior fitness and strength.
Upper Cut
ONGOING, 5:15-6:05 p.m., Mondays, GRIT Fitness Schererville, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville. 219.864.8100. gritfitnessnwi.com. With a focus on the entire torso and arms, this class is not only a great upper body builder, but also a fantastic, overall, cardiovascular calorie burner. Short bouts of stepping choreography are interspersed throughout the hour to give the upper body bits of rests from the fatiguing strength work. This is a non-stop class that leaves you sweaty and exhilarated.