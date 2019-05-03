H2O Moves
ONGOING, 9-9:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville, 221 U.S. Hwy. 41, Ste. A, Schererville. 219.865.6969. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. Designed by the Arthritis Foundation for those with impaired joint strength, range of motion, or other physical challenges, the goal of this aquatic class is to increase the participants' range of motion for everyday living.
Muscle Pump
ONGOING, 9-9:55 a.m. Saturdays, H-F Racquet & Fitness Club, 2920 183rd St. Homewood, Illinois. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. This exercise will work all the major muscle groups using dumbbells, barbells, balls and bands. Participants chose what weights to use so all fitness levels are incorporated.
Step Aerobics
ONGOING, 5:20-6:05 p.m. Mondays, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org/griffith. With up-tempo music, this classic, low-impact class helps burn extra calories.
Yoga Fusion
ONGOING, 8:05-8:55 a.m., 7-7:40 p.m. Monday, Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. Focused on a deeper connection between the body and the core, this class offers a mixture of Vinyasa Yoga, Yogilates, dance conditioning techniques and meditation.
Zumba
ONGOING, call or visit the website for dates and times, World Gym Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. worldgym.com/cedar-lake. Fun and energizing, this class fuses Latin rhythms with easy-to-follow dance movies.
Earth Day 5K Run/Walk
MAY 4, 8:30 a.m., Sunset Hill Farms, 775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso. runsignup.com. This 5K run/walk benefits Lotus Reach. Donations of gently-used clothes and shoes will be accepted at the event.
VNA Stroll for Hospice
MAY 5, Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. 219.531.8043. vnanwi.org. Family and friends can enjoy a stroll a 2.1-mile route in downtown Valparaiso in memory of loved ones, while helping the VNA continue to provide compassionate care for patients and their families. A DJ, a bounce house, face painting, crafts, games, raffle baskets, lunch and more will follow the walk.
Good Things Come in Pairs
MAY 8, 6-8 p.m., Extra Mile Fitness Co., 1330 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. 219.286.3606. exmico.com. A pre-Mother's Day celebration, this event includes a three-mile fun run on the streets of Valparaiso. Ladies can test out Brooks Running's top selling bras on the run and a nurse practitioner from St. Mary's Medical Center will share information on self breast examinations along with samples of different kinds of lumps or bumps one could encounter. All paces and abilities are welcome.