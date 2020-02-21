FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Hip Hop Dance Cardio
ONGOING, 7-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. Twerk & Dance NWI, 1516 N. Main St. Crown Point. twerkanddance.com. This is a super fun way to get your cardio in! Twerk and dance your way through a satisfying workout that will leave you feeling energized.
BeMoved
ONGOING, 5-5:55 p.m. Mondays, Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chicago Heights, 100 197th Place, Chicago Heights, Ill. 708.755.3020. franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This class involves endurance training, low-impact training and stress relief through a fun dance workout.
Core in a Crunch
ONGOING, 10:30-10:55 a.m. Tuesdays. Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, 9950 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219.924.5348. fitnesspointe.org. Challenge your core strength and stability in this fast-paced 25-minute fitness class.
Bench Blast
ONGOING, 8-8:50 a.m., Mondays, GRIT Fitness Cedar Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., Unit E, Cedar Lake. 219.390.7600. gritfitnessnwi. This class is an aerobic bench step workout concentrating on abs, core, upper and lower body using weights, stability balls and resistance bands.
Gentle Yoga
ONGOING, 9-10 a.m. Fridays, Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd., Griffith. 219.750.1082. crymca.org/griffith. This class uses chairs and mats. It involves gentle movement and is appropriate for any level, so it’s a great way to ease into yoga if you’re a newbie.
Cycling
ONGOING, 5:30-6:15 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 7:30-8:15 a.m. Saturdays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832 franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This innovative program involves cycling techniques modeled after outdoor cycling. Your ride can be easy or intense, it’s up to you. Take your workout to the next level with motivating techniques and music.
Snowshoeing
ONGOING, Open daily. Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, 27064 S. Dutton Road, north of Goodenow Road, in Crete Township near Beecher, Ill. 708.946.2216. reconnectwithnature.com. Take advantage of freshly-fallen snow and get in an outdoor workout. Visit the trails at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve where you can rent snowshoes at Plum Creek Nature Center. Cost is $10 per day. A $10 cash deposit is required for snowshoe rental. Renters must be age 18 or over and bring a valid driver’s license or state ID.
Perfect Match Pickleball
FEBRUARY 21, 6-8 p.m., H-F Racquet & Fitness, 2920 183rd St., Homewood, Ill. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. Enjoy an evening of round robin format pickleball at this couples event. Fee of $45 includes two drinks per couple and snacks. There will be prizes and a trophy for first place.