FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Cycling

ONGOING, 5:30-6:15 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 7:30-8:15 a.m. Saturdays. Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive, Chesterton. 219.983.9832 franciscanhealthfitnesscenters.org. This innovative program involves cycling techniques modeled after outdoor cycling. Your ride can be easy or intense, it’s up to you. Take your workout to the next level with motivating techniques and music.

Snowshoeing

ONGOING, Open daily. Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, 27064 S. Dutton Road, north of Goodenow Road, in Crete Township near Beecher, Ill. 708.946.2216. reconnectwithnature.com. Take advantage of freshly-fallen snow and get in an outdoor workout. Visit the trails at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve where you can rent snowshoes at Plum Creek Nature Center. Cost is $10 per day. A $10 cash deposit is required for snowshoe rental. Renters must be age 18 or over and bring a valid driver’s license or state ID.

Perfect Match Pickleball

FEBRUARY 21, 6-8 p.m., H-F Racquet & Fitness, 2920 183rd St., Homewood, Ill. 708.799.1323. hfracquetandfitness.com. Enjoy an evening of round robin format pickleball at this couples event. Fee of $45 includes two drinks per couple and snacks. There will be prizes and a trophy for first place.

